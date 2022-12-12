'ManningCast' pokes fun at shirtless Mac Jones photo while talking cigars with Joe Burrow

Peyton and Eli Manning were back on Monday night covering the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as both teams looked to finish the season strong.

The "ManningCast" simulcast featured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as their first guest of the night. As the trio deviated from talking about the game, Peyton Manning asked Burrow about his cigar smoking and reminded the audience about the famous photo of the quarterback puffing on one following LSU’s national championship over Clemson to end the 2019-20 season.

Manning then asked Burrow who smoked it better and showed an image of then-Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with his jersey off and a cigar in his mouth next to Burrow’s locker room-smoking escapade. Each of the quarterbacks chuckled as the image of Jones popped up next to Burrow.

"Sorry, Mac. I think I got you there buddy," Burrow replied.

Peyton Manning commended Burrow on keeping his jersey on during the photo.

"That was a veteran moved," the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback said.

Eli Manning chimed in: "I’m sure Mac is really excited about us showing pictures with his shirt off."

The broadcast showed the side-by-side image one more time before the broadcast went into commercial break with Jones’ Patriots offense coming back onto the field.

"I’m sure Mac will be real happy about that," Peyton Manning added.

For what it’s worth, Jones entered the 2022 season looking shredded. His girlfriend posted a slimmed-down picture of Jones back in August.

The Patriots entered the Week 14 matchup 6-6 and the Cardinals entered the game 4-8 on the season.