New England Patriots
'ManningCast' pokes fun at shirtless Mac Jones photo while talking cigars with Joe Burrow

The Patriots and the Cardinals were locked in a battle

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Peyton and Eli Manning were back on Monday night covering the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as both teams looked to finish the season strong.

The "ManningCast" simulcast featured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as their first guest of the night. As the trio deviated from talking about the game, Peyton Manning asked Burrow about his cigar smoking and reminded the audience about the famous photo of the quarterback puffing on one following LSU’s national championship over Clemson to end the 2019-20 season.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Manning then asked Burrow who smoked it better and showed an image of then-Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with his jersey off and a cigar in his mouth next to Burrow’s locker room-smoking escapade. Each of the quarterbacks chuckled as the image of Jones popped up next to Burrow.

"Sorry, Mac. I think I got you there buddy," Burrow replied.

Peyton Manning commended Burrow on keeping his jersey on during the photo.

"That was a veteran moved," the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback said.

Mac Jones #10 and Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots take the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Mac Jones #10 and Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots take the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Eli Manning chimed in: "I’m sure Mac is really excited about us showing pictures with his shirt off."

The broadcast showed the side-by-side image one more time before the broadcast went into commercial break with Jones’ Patriots offense coming back onto the field.

"I’m sure Mac will be real happy about that," Peyton Manning added.

For what it’s worth, Jones entered the 2022 season looking shredded. His girlfriend posted a slimmed-down picture of Jones back in August.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Patriots entered the Week 14 matchup 6-6 and the Cardinals entered the game 4-8 on the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

