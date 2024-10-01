Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds

Pete Rose signed autographs, took photo alongside Reds legends one day before death

Members of the 'Big Red Machine' got together one last time

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83 Video

Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83

All-time MLB hits leader denied a place in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown leaves a controversial legacy.

Pete Rose loved the game of baseball, and just one day before he died, he was surrounded by some of the greats who played alongside him during his illustrious career. 

Rose died of natural causes Monday night at the age of 83.

One day before he died, Rose was alongside fellow members of the "Big Red Machine," who captivated Cincinnati in the 1970s, during an autograph show in Franklin, Tennessee.

Pete Rose waves to fans

Pete Rose waves to fans during the unveiling of a bronze statue dedicated to him at Great American Ball Park June 17, 2017. (IMAGN)

A picture of Rose from the event showed him in a wheelchair alongside former Reds teammates George Foster, Dave Concepción, Tony Perez and Ken Griffey Sr., which was posted to the Music City Sports Collectables and Autograph Show’s Facebook page.

"Sharing this photo from yesterday in the back room for everyone to see as the BIG RED MACHINE got together at Music City 2024. Amazing that they all got to see each other one last time," the photo caption said.

Rose was also spotted signing one of his Reds No. 14 jerseys for a fan on the Facebook page, and he answered "Yes" with a smile when the fan asked if he gets cookies, candy bars or chips when he stops at a gas station.

Rose died in his Las Vegas home Monday. The Clark County Coroner’s Office reported a family member had found him. 

"His cause of death was determined as Hypertensive and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a significant condition of Diabetes Mellitus," the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. "The manner of death was natural."

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" for his relentless drive when on the diamond, Rose was a 17-time All-Star, league MVP in 1973, a three-time batting title winner, Rookie of the Year and a World Series MVP in his career. 

He broke out with his hometown Cincinnati Reds, the team he played for in 19 of his 24 seasons, three of which while serving as acting manager, in 1963, and he made league history, securing three World Series titles along the way. 

Pete Rose reacts

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Pete Rose gives a thumbs-up to fans as he is introduced during a pregame ceremony for the unveiling of his bronze statue outside Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati June 17, 2017. (IMAGN)

Rose is MLB’s all-time hits leader with 4,256 in his career, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos as well. 

Rose, however, had a complex relationship with MLB after agreeing to be placed on the league’s ineligible list when he was manager of the Reds over accusations of betting on baseball. He applied for reinstatement on numerous occasions but was repeatedly rejected.

Baseball voters for the Hall of Fame agreed in 1991 that no player on the ineligible list could be considered a candidate for Cooperstown. 

Rose wouldn’t admit to gambling on baseball until his autobiography in 2004. 

Despite his complicated baseball past, the Reds, which retired his No. 14, remembered one of the best to ever play the game. 

Pete Rose waves to the crowd

Former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose waves to fans after being introduced during the Reds' Hall of Fame induction ceremony July 15, 2023, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing," Reds team owner Bob Castellini said in a statement. "He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete, and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.