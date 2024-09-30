Pete Rose's death sends baseball world into mourning: 'Absolutely heartbroken'

The death of MLB’s hit king Pete Rose has sent the sports world into mourning and remembrance, as the polarizing Cincinnati Reds legend had many taking to social media to share their thoughts and send their condolences.

Rose evokes a wide range of emotions when speaking to sports fans, as he was one of the greatest ballplayers to ever step foot on a diamond, consistently giving his all to help his team win.

On the other hand, Rose’s career has a giant cloud hanging over it after his gambling scandal led to a permanent ban from baseball, and he remained on that ban list until he died despite numerous reinstatement attempts.

But ESPN personality Mike Greenberg didn’t want to think about the complexity of Rose’s career and stardom. Instead, he just wanted to remember the baseball player with his post on X.

"There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime," Greenberg wrote. "This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did.

"Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that. Today, let’s just say thanks to Charlie Hustle, for playing the way we always dreamt we would if given the chance. #RIP"

Alex Rodriguez, who had controversy himself during his MLB career, paid homage to Rose with a short clip during their time together on Fox Sports, where he broke down how he used to use his hands in his signature swing.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear the devastating news about Pete Rose’s passing," Rodriguez wrote above the clip. "He always brought a smile to my face when we worked together at Fox. He was true original and 1 of 1. Nobody loved baseball more than Pete and I’ll miss him terribly."

Many more former MLB stars, like Wade Boggs, shared memories and photos with Rose.

"Words can’t describe how I feel right now my Idol and friend growing up wanting to be Pete Rose," Boggs wrote. "You’ll be dearly missed my friend RIP my Brother."

The Reds, the team he spent 19 of his 24 seasons playing for, and managed during and after his time as a player, posted for Rose.

MLB, despite the two parties’ differences, shared its statement on Rose.

"Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose’s family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace."

Many more thoughts and prayers for Rose’s family will continue to flood social media, as the game of baseball lost one of its greats.

