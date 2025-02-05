Expand / Collapse search
Pete Alonso returning to Mets on short-term deal: reports

Alonso's uncertain return to the Mets was one of the most-discussed storylines of the MLB offseason

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The New York Mets are bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso on a two-year, $54 million deal, according to multiple reports. 

The deal reportedly comes with an opt-out after 2025. The deal also reportedly comes with a $10 million signing bonus and a $20 million salary for 2025, with a $24 million player option for 2026.

Alonso was the team’s second-round pick out of the Florida Gators’ program in 2016, and he’s spent his first six seasons hitting home runs (226), including a rookie record 53 that aided his Rookie of the Year resume in 2019. He's also made four All-Star teams, including each of the last three, and has a career .854 OPS. 

Pete Alonso celebrates a Hr

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after walking in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

Alonso's uncertain return to the Mets was one of the most-discussed storylines of the MLB offseason. Team owner Steve Cohen expressed skepticism the team would re-sign the star sluggers during an appearance at the Mets’ Amazin’ Day in late January. 

There, Cohen said the negotiations with Alonso were going "worse" than they had with the team's offseason big offseason signing, Juan Soto. 

Pete Alonso looks on field

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after flying out to left field to end the bottom of the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on May 25, 2024 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"We’ve made a significant offer to Pete, and, you know, what David said is correct. He’s entitled to go out and explore his market," Cohen said. "That’s what he’s doing. Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough. This is worse."

Still, Cohen never ruled out Alonso's return. 

"I will never say no. There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. That’s where we are," Cohen said.

Pete Alonso in action

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) runs the bases after hitting run in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.  (Kyle Ross-Imagn Images)

"I’m being brutally honest. I don’t like the negotiations, I don’t like what’s been presented to us, and maybe that changes. Certainly, I’ll always stay flexible. If it stays this way, I think we’re going to have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have."

Now, Alonso is back in Queens and will be paired with Soto for at least one season. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.