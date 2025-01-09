Mets great David Wright offers advice to Pete Alonso as the first baseman remains unsigned in free agency

Mets legend David Wright had some advice for free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, who has spent his entire career with the Mets.

"It’s a different feeling when you’re drafted, developed and playing for the team that gave you your first opportunity," Wright said at a press conference Wednesday,

"There’s a little more — maybe a lot more — pride when you put that jersey on every night. And I hope he remembers that and doesn’t lose sight of that. With that being said, I’ve never, ever faulted a player for maximizing his earning potential."

Wright would know what it means to spend his entire career with one team. The seven-time All-Star was with the Mets from 2004-2018.

The team just announced it is retiring Wright’s No. 5 jersey number July 19.

Alonso, 30, has been a consistent presence in the middle of the Mets' order since his debut.

Alonso was the National League rookie of the year in 2019 and is a four-time All-Star and two-time home run derby champion.

Since Alonso’s debut, only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit more home runs (232) than Alonso (226).

The star first baseman has also been durable in his career, including playing every game last season.

Alonso hit .240 while clubbing 34 home runs with 88 RBIs for the Mets last season, and he hit .273 with four home runs in 13 playoff games.

The first baseman market has dwindled after a lot of teams made moves to fill that spot.

The Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt, the Houston Astros signed Christian Walker, the Washington Nationals traded for Nathaniel Lowe, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded for Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians signed Carlos Santana.

Should Alonso and the Mets reunite, the first baseman is just 26 home runs shy of passing Darryl Strawberry and becoming the franchise’s career leader in home runs.

