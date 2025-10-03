Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Pennsylvanians weigh in on Eagles' controversial 'tush push' as team remains undefeated through Week 4

Eagles have converted 87% of tush pushes since 2022, helping secure a Super Bowl victory over Chiefs

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Super Bowl champion Nick Foles says he is 'pro tush push' as criticism of the play mounts Video

Super Bowl champion Nick Foles says he is 'pro tush push' as criticism of the play mounts

Super Bowl champion Nick Foles says he is 'pro tush push' as criticism of the play mounts in an interview with Fox News Digital.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several NFL teams tried desperately to outlaw the "tush push" this offseason, which has become notorious for being a staple of the Philadelphia Eagles' success.

The Eagles have converted a first down or scored a touchdown on roughly 87% of their tush-pushes since 2022 — they have made two Super Bowls in that span, winning this past season by ending the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat.

The Green Bay Packers put forward the official push (pun intended) to ban the play, and it received much support. However, there were not enough votes to outlaw it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Eagles line up for tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Well, Quinnipiac University wanted to run it by football fans in the state of Pennsylvania. Maybe they are a bit biased, but the recent polling found that 72% of the state's fans think the play should be allowed, while 16% want it outlawed.

Eighty-one percent of Eagles fans in the state support allowing the play, as opposed to 8% who oppose it. That compares to 65% of fans overall who are OK with it, and 23% who are not.

Tush push versus 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores on the tush push during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 3, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK JAY CUTLER RELEASED FROM PRISON ONE DAY EARLY AFTER SERVING DUI SENTENCE: REPORT

"When questions arose about whether or not to ban the Tush Push, the NFL said no. NFL fans in Pennsylvania clearly agree with that sentiment. Just because the other teams can't stop it isn't a good enough reason to get rid of it," said Nick Pietruszkiewicz, assistant professor of journalism and program director of sports communications at Quinnipiac University.

"NFL fans do not appreciate it when the league waters down or bans risky yet exciting aspects of the game," added Quinnipiac University School of Communications assistant professor of media studies Dr. Brittani Webb. "In the case of the controversial tush push, the support for the Eagles' signature play crosses fandom lines and follows that same 'let them play' attitude."

The Eagles are off to a hot start in their Super Bowl defense, winning each of their first four games this season, including against the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts doing tush push

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) prepares the tush push during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the play has been under the microscope this season amid numerous false starts that have not been called.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue