Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler released from prison one day early after serving DUI sentence: report

Jay Cutler's time in prison has come to an end.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback was sentenced to four days in jail as part of a plea deal for a misdemeanor DUI but got out after serving three.

Cutler entered a jail in Williamson County, Tennessee, Monday and was released Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Cutler pleaded guilty last month to one charge of driving under the influence in a Tennessee courtroom. The deal dismissed a weapon possession charge, though he must forfeit his gun.

He was arrested after allegedly hitting the back of another vehicle last October in Franklin. Officers said he was slurring his speech, and the ex-NFL quarterback refused to participate in field sobriety tests. A blood sample was later taken at a hospital with a warrant.

Authorities found a rifle and a loaded pistol in the center console of Cutler’s truck.

He was originally charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Those charges, aside from DUI, were all dismissed under the plea deal.

Now that his time in jail is over, Cutler must attend a DUI safety class and will be on unsupervised probation for one year. His driver’s license has also been revoked, and he also must pay $350 fine.

He played 37 games for the Broncos from 2006 to 2008 before moving on to the Chicago Bears, where he spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career.

He threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns over 102 regular-season games with Chicago. The Bears reached the playoffs only once with Cutler, in 2010.

Cutler finished his NFL career with 35,133 passing yards and 160 touchdowns over 153 games, including his final season in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins .

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

