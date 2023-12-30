Expand / Collapse search
Ole Miss Rebels

Penn State fan account on X was created by Ole Miss staffer ahead of Peach Bowl, Lane Kiffin says

Kiffin shared some of the account's posts ahead of the Peach Bowl

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The night before the Peach Bowl, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shared posts from a Penn State account from X, formerly Twitter, presumably for motivation.

Little did he know, the account was actually a troll job by one of his own.

The account, @WEARE_PENNST23, was created earlier this month. Before the game, the account had just seven posts, and all of them were shared Friday. 

Lane Kiffin after peach bowl

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin holds part of the championship trophy after the Peach Bowl against Penn State Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Mississippi won 38-25.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kiffin shared four of those posts.

The posts, some shown below, were heavily in favor of the Nittany Lions.

But internet sleuths quickly deduced the account actually belonged to Ole Miss staffer Fisher Ray, and Kiffin was made aware of it.

"I was glad we won … so they couldn’t use it as bulletin board material. I thought it was pretty funny because they discovered it was Fisher Ray, one of our student assistants, who did that. It was all in good fun. I hope the fans had good fun with that," Kiffin said after the game.

Ole Miss player celebrates Peach Bowl victory

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris after the Peach Bowl against Penn State Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Mississippi won 38-25.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

When Kiffin found out who was behind the account, Fisher retired it.

"Guess this account won’t be needed anymore," @WEARE_PENNST23 wrote.

Saturday marked Ole Miss's first bowl win since 2020 in the Outback Bowl. 

Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score in the 38-25 victory.

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart of the Mississippi Rebels celebrates after beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ole Miss gained 541 yards against Penn State, more than double the 223 yards per game the Nittany Lions had allowed, which led the nation. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

