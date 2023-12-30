Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Military parents surprised by daughter's early return home at Peach Bowl

Capt. Shalesa Perry surprised her father on his birthday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Military surprise at Peach Bowl Video

Military surprise at Peach Bowl

U.S. Army Capt. Shalesa Perry provided her parents with a beautiful military reunion at Saturday's Peach Bowl

Fans of only one team went home happy after Saturday's Peach Bowl, but everyone came together for a beautiful moment during the game.

Ole Miss walloped Penn State for its first 11-win season in program history.

Before that, a mom and dad were brought to joyful tears.

After the first quarter, James Perry was recognized for his time as an operator for Chick-fil-A, the sponsor for the bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Peach Bowl logo

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta.  (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Little did he know it was actually a surprise. His daughter, U.S. Army Capt. Shalesa Perry, arrived home early.

James and his wife were watching a video message from their daughter on the big screen at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After the video, the couple turned around, and Capt. Perry walked through the tunnel, much to the surprise of not only the parents, but everyone in attendance.

Before the father could even react, the mother sprinted toward her daughter and gave a huge hug.

The family received a standing ovation, and Capt. Perry even high-fived some fans.

And it all happened on James' birthday.

As for the game, it was Ole Miss' first bowl win since 2020 in the Outback Bowl. 

Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score in the 38-25 victory.

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart of the Mississippi Rebels celebrates after beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dec. 30, 2023, in Atlanta.  (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ole Miss gained 541 yards against Penn State, more than double the 223 yards per game the Nittany Lions had allowed, which led the nation. It was the most yards and points allowed by the Nittany Lions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.