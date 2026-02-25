Expand / Collapse search
Penguins' Sidney Crosby, scratched as a game-time decision for US-Canada, out 4 weeks with injury

The Penguins placed Crosby on injured reserve with a lower-body injury

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Team Canada’s Sidney Crosby, who was a game-time decision for the team’s gold medal match against the United States, was placed on injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Crosby, 38, will be out for at least four weeks. He sustained a lower-body injury in Canada’s quarterfinal victory over Czechia and missed the team’s Olympic semifinal win over Team Finland.

Crosby skated during Team Canada’s practice on Saturday, giving fans hope that the Penguins' legend might play in the final, but he was ruled out before the game.

Sidney Crosby reacts

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after Canada lost to the United States in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2026. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo)

In four Olympic games, Crosby scored two goals and four assists.

Team Canada could have used Crosby and his scoring prowess in their 2-1 overtime loss to the United States, especially in overtime, as the three-time Stanley Cup champion is no stranger to scoring big goals. Crosby scored the golden goal in Canada’s 3-2 overtime win over Team USA in the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Sidney Crosby injured on bench

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is attended to after being injured during the second period of a men's ice hockey quarterfinal game between Canada and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Milan, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2026. (Hassan Ammar/AP Photo)

Crosby is among three NHL players who will miss time with their pro clubs due to injuries sustained during the Olympic Games. The Los Angeles Kings will be without Swiss forward Kevin Fiala for the season after he sustained a gruesome leg injury, while the Dallas Stars will be without Finnish forward Mikko Rantanen for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

The loss of Crosby is a big one for the Penguins, as they are in the thick of a playoff race. The Penguins are second in the Metropolitan Division with 70 points, eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place and one point ahead of the New York Islanders for third place.

Sidney Crosby reacts

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada reacts during the men’s ice hockey quarterfinal game between Canada and Czechia on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the Milan Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena. Milan, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2026. (Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Crosby, in his 21st season, is still a force, as he has scored 27 goals and recorded 32 assists in 56 games this season, averaging over a point per game. While the Penguins did send Crosby to injury reserve, they announced Wednesday that defenseman Kris Letang will be activated off it.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

