Penguins' Sidney Crosby, scratched as a game-time decision for US-Canada, out 4 weeks with injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team Canada’s Sidney Crosby, who was a game-time decision for the team’s gold medal match against the United States, was placed on injured reserve by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Crosby, 38, will be out for at least four weeks. He sustained a lower-body injury in Canada’s quarterfinal victory over Czechia and missed the team’s Olympic semifinal win over Team Finland.

Crosby skated during Team Canada’s practice on Saturday, giving fans hope that the Penguins' legend might play in the final, but he was ruled out before the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In four Olympic games, Crosby scored two goals and four assists.

Team Canada could have used Crosby and his scoring prowess in their 2-1 overtime loss to the United States, especially in overtime, as the three-time Stanley Cup champion is no stranger to scoring big goals. Crosby scored the golden goal in Canada’s 3-2 overtime win over Team USA in the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Crosby is among three NHL players who will miss time with their pro clubs due to injuries sustained during the Olympic Games. The Los Angeles Kings will be without Swiss forward Kevin Fiala for the season after he sustained a gruesome leg injury, while the Dallas Stars will be without Finnish forward Mikko Rantanen for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

The loss of Crosby is a big one for the Penguins, as they are in the thick of a playoff race. The Penguins are second in the Metropolitan Division with 70 points, eight points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place and one point ahead of the New York Islanders for third place.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby, in his 21st season, is still a force, as he has scored 27 goals and recorded 32 assists in 56 games this season, averaging over a point per game. While the Penguins did send Crosby to injury reserve, they announced Wednesday that defenseman Kris Letang will be activated off it.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.