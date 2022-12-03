Expand / Collapse search
Pelé responding well to new treatment after recent scare: 'A lot of hope'

Pelé had been transferred to palliative care

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
After being transferred to palliative care Saturday, Pelé , 82, is responding well to a new treatment.

The Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo gave the update on the soccer legend, saying his condition has not worsened over the last 24 hours.

But Pelé wanted to give an update to his fans himself.

Pelé speaks to the media during his official presentation as honorary ambassador for the 2014 FIFA World Cup at the Modern Art Museum of Rio de Janeiro July 29, 2011, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

Pelé speaks to the media during his official presentation as honorary ambassador for the 2014 FIFA World Cup at the Modern Art Museum of Rio de Janeiro July 29, 2011, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.  (2011 Getty Images)

"My friends I want to keep everyone strong and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received," Pelé said in a statement posted on Instagram. "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too."

Pelé had been transferred after his chemotherapy stopped having expected results. He was admitted into a hospital earlier this week during his fight with colon cancer. He had the tumor removed in September 2021 and has been undergoing chemotherapy since.

Soccer great Pelé gestures to throw a cardboard ball at a promotional press conference for a Hong Kong bank's World Cup Visa card in Hong Kong in 2006. 

Soccer great Pelé gestures to throw a cardboard ball at a promotional press conference for a Hong Kong bank's World Cup Visa card in Hong Kong in 2006.  (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

PELÉ TRANSFERRED TO PALLIATIVE CARE IN BRAZIL: REPORTS

His daughter said Pelé needed to have his medication regulated.

Pelé is widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time. He helped Brazil to wins in the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

Legendary Soccer player Pelé attends the Fifth Avenue Flagship opening at Hublot Boutique April 19, 2016, in New York City.

Legendary Soccer player Pelé attends the Fifth Avenue Flagship opening at Hublot Boutique April 19, 2016, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

Brazil will face South Korea at the World Cup Monday in the round of 16.

