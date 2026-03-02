Cardi B seemingly takes aim at ex, Patriots' Stefon Diggs, during concert rant: 'Who you playin' with?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cardi B appears to be taking shots at her ex-boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, during one of her stops on her "Little Miss Drama Tour."

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, may not have mentioned his name, but it was very clear who she was talking about when she went off during an onstage rant.

"It’s called principle," Cardi B said, announcing the next song she was going to perform at her San Francisco stop.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You can’t be out here playing with a b---- like me. There’s n----- out here praying for a b---- like me."

As the crowd cheered, Cardi B continued on.

"I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with. Who you playin’ with motherf-----?" she questioned.

Cardi B took to X to try and clarify her monologue, which went viral on social media.

"Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything a shot or personal," she posted. "I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax."

Cardi B and Diggs were one of the top celebrity couples during the 2025 NFL season, especially as she was spotted supporting the Patriots during their run to Super Bowl LX. Diggs and his squad were unable to secure victory, though, as the Seattle Seahawks came away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

It was reported that Diggs and Cardi B ended their relationship "a few days" before Super Bowl LX in San Francisco after he allegedly "betrayed her so many times," per Page Six. People added that Cardi B ended the relationship because she "couldn’t trust" the 32-year-old veteran receiver any longer.

Cardi B and Diggs welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 13, 2025 – her fourth after having three children with her estranged rapper husband, Offset. Diggs has six total kids, including his boy with Cardi B, and four of his children were born in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cardi B and Diggs sparked rumors of dating in February 2025, as they spent Valentine’s Day in Miami together.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.