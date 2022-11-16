Expand / Collapse search
The World Cup
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Brazil

Brazil is in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Brazil is the No. 1 team in the FIFA world rankings and has the inside track to a World Cup title.

A healthy Brazil team with Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and Alisson could win out in the group stage and really make a run in the knockout round.

Brazil hasn’t won the tournament since 2002 and have five World Cups overall. Last time, Brazil finished in the quarterfinals, and if it weren’t for a Neymar injury in 2014, they probably would’ve won in 2014.

Brazil didn’t lose in World Cup qualifiers but lost in Copa America to Argentina.

Pedro, right, of Brazil celebrates his score with Neymar during the friendly match against Tunisia at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Sept. 27, 2022.

Pedro, right, of Brazil celebrates his score with Neymar during the friendly match against Tunisia at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Sept. 27, 2022. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Brazil’s World Cup roster?

  • GK Alisson
  • GK Ederson
  • GK Weverton
  • MF Bruno Guimaraes
  • MF Casemiro
  • MF Everton Ribeiro
  • MF Fabinho
  • MF Fred
  • MF Lucas Paqueta
  • D Dani Alves
  • D Danilo
  • D Alex Sandro
  • D Alex Telles
  • D Bremer
  • D Eder Militao
  • D Marquinhos
  • D Thiago Silva
  • F Antony
  • F Gabriel Jesus
  • F Gabriel Martinelli
  • F Neymar
  • F Pedro
  • F Raphinha
  • F Richarlison
  • F Rodrygo
  • F Vinicius Junior

Who does Brazil play in the World Cup?

Brazil is in Group G in the World Cup. They play Serbia on Nov. 24, Switzerland on Nov. 28 and Cameroon on Dec. 2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.