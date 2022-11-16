World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Brazil

Brazil is the No. 1 team in the FIFA world rankings and has the inside track to a World Cup title.

A healthy Brazil team with Neymar, Casemiro, Thiago Silva and Alisson could win out in the group stage and really make a run in the knockout round.

Brazil hasn’t won the tournament since 2002 and have five World Cups overall. Last time, Brazil finished in the quarterfinals, and if it weren’t for a Neymar injury in 2014, they probably would’ve won in 2014.

Brazil didn’t lose in World Cup qualifiers but lost in Copa America to Argentina.

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Brazil’s World Cup roster?

GK Alisson

GK Ederson

GK Weverton

MF Bruno Guimaraes

MF Casemiro

MF Everton Ribeiro

MF Fabinho

MF Fred

MF Lucas Paqueta

D Dani Alves

D Danilo

D Alex Sandro

D Alex Telles

D Bremer

D Eder Militao

D Marquinhos

D Thiago Silva

F Antony

F Gabriel Jesus

F Gabriel Martinelli

F Neymar

F Pedro

F Raphinha

F Richarlison

F Rodrygo

F Vinicius Junior

Who does Brazil play in the World Cup?

Brazil is in Group G in the World Cup. They play Serbia on Nov. 24, Switzerland on Nov. 28 and Cameroon on Dec. 2.