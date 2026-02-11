Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots star Drake Maye's wife thanks God for 'incredible season' after crushing Super Bowl loss

Ann Michael Maye says their Patriots' journey is only beginning

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Patriots lose Super Bowl LX, Was the moment too big for Drake Maye? | The Herd Video

Patriots lose Super Bowl LX, Was the moment too big for Drake Maye? | The Herd

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, and Drake Maye was sacked 6 times and caused 3 turnovers. Colin Cowherd asks if the moment was too big for Maye and the Patriots.

New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, thanked God for the team’s incredible season after its crushing Super Bowl LX loss.

The Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 in the Super Bowl, and the wife of the second-year Patriots quarterback reflected on the season with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but still thanking God for this incredible season," Maye posted with a heart emoji to Instagram.

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye

Drake Maye (10) of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Ann Michael Maye prior to the start of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"We are blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people who made this season what it was. This is only the beginning!!"

Both members of the Maye couple became stars in their own right. Drake finished second in the MVP voting following a breakout season, while Ann Michael became a TikTok star for her baking skills.

PATRIOTS' WILL CAMPBELL EXPLAINS WHY HE STIFFED MEDIA AFTER POOR SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE: 'I KNOW MYSELF'

Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye embrace

Drake Maye (10) of the New England Patriots hugs his wife Ann Michael Maye prior to the start of Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

She began her "Bakemas" series on Dec. 1 and baked something every day leading up to Christmas. She now has more than 578,000 followers on the app, propelled by her baking videos.

Drake, on the other hand, had a fantastic regular season. The 23-year-old completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Drake and Ann Michael Maye

Drake Maye (10) of the New England Patriots and his wife, Ann Michael Maye, pose for a photo prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Dec. 1, 2025. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, in the playoffs, he was not nearly as effective. In four games, Maye completed 58.3% of his passes for 828 yards with six touchdowns, four interceptions and seven fumbles while being sacked 21 times.

The 23-year-old was dynamic with his legs, rushing for 178 yards with one touchdown in the playoffs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle.


 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

