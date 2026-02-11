Patriots star Drake Maye's wife thanks God for 'incredible season' after crushing Super Bowl loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, thanked God for the team’s incredible season after its crushing Super Bowl LX loss.

The Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 in the Super Bowl, and the wife of the second-year Patriots quarterback reflected on the season with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Not how we wanted it to end, but still thanking God for this incredible season," Maye posted with a heart emoji to Instagram.

"We are blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people who made this season what it was. This is only the beginning!!"

Both members of the Maye couple became stars in their own right. Drake finished second in the MVP voting following a breakout season, while Ann Michael became a TikTok star for her baking skills.

She began her "Bakemas" series on Dec. 1 and baked something every day leading up to Christmas. She now has more than 578,000 followers on the app, propelled by her baking videos.

Drake, on the other hand, had a fantastic regular season. The 23-year-old completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

However, in the playoffs, he was not nearly as effective. In four games, Maye completed 58.3% of his passes for 828 yards with six touchdowns, four interceptions and seven fumbles while being sacked 21 times.

The 23-year-old was dynamic with his legs, rushing for 178 yards with one touchdown in the playoffs.

