Super Bowl LX

Patriots' Will Campbell explains why he stiffed media after poor Super Bowl performance: 'I know myself'

Campbell allowed 14 pressure on Sunday, the most by any lineman all season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Nobody on the New England Patriots offense looked otherworldly during Super Bowl LX, but Will Campbell took the brunt of the blame.

The offensive tackle was the fourth selection of last year's NFL Draft, which automatically comes with quite high expectations.

Campbell struggled throughout the season, especially in the playoffs, as he had just returned from a Grade 3 MCL sprain in Week 18. In the Super Bowl, he allowed 14 pressures — the most in a game by any lineman all season.

Will Campbell

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell walks off the field after Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026.  (Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Knowing he’d have to answer for arguably the worst performance by a lineman all season, Campbell did not speak to the media after the game. But back in New England on Tuesday, he went to the microphone and voluntarily apologized to the media, saying he was afraid of saying something he’d regret.

"(I) just had a lot of emotions, obviously, going after a tough loss, a long year. Just a lot of emotions come with that," he said, via the Boston Herald. "I just wanted to make sure that I had my head on properly before I said anything I didn’t want to say, anything that I didn’t need to say. And I know that can happen, especially with myself, whenever there’s emotions involved."

Will Campbell pushes Derick Hall

New England Patriots tackle Will Campbell (66) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall exchange words during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

"When I get emotional, I tend to have no mind. And that's not the way that I need to approach this thing. I know myself, and if I would have spoken after, I would have said something that I didn't need to say," Campbell added.

As for the blame he's gotten, Campbell said it comes with the territory.

"It comes with the job. When you don't perform, obviously, I was (drafted) high, paid a lot. So people expect a certain thing, and I expect more of myself. So whenever I don't perform, I don't expect everyone to be like, 'It's OK, buddy.' I mean, obviously it sucks. But it doesn't suck for anyone more than it sucks for me," he said.

Campbell started in all 17 games he played this season, including the postseason, and expects to improve significantly.

Drake Maye

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots looks to pass as Will Campbell blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.  (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

"I don’t think one performance defines a season. I think I did some good things this year," he said. "Obviously, there’s room for growth in every aspect of my game. I’m 22 years old. I have a lot of room for growth in every aspect as a player, as a leader — whether that’s strength and conditioning, pass protection, run blocking, whatever it might be. I have growth everywhere. I’m young. I’m learning."

