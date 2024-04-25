Patriots select Drake Maye with No. 3 pick after rumors team would trade down

Despite all the rumors about J.J. McCarthy climbing up the rankings, it always seemed Drake Maye would be the third overall pick.

The question in recent days, though, was which team would take him.

The New England Patriots apparently never got a trade offer they liked, and Maye is headed to Foxborough.

Maye had long been the second-best quarterback of this class behind No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, but Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy season catapulted him over Maye. The Washington Commanders selected Maye at No. 2.

In his two seasons at UNC (26 games), Maye threw for 7,929 yards with a 64.9% completion rate. He threw for 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while running for 16 more scores. He was All-ACC first-team in 2022 and second-team last season. He passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

The Pats selected Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th pick in 2021, and he helped them to a playoff appearance, but the last two years have not been kind to New England. They missed the playoffs each season and finished 4-13 in 2023, their worst record since going 5-11 in 2000. New England sent Jones to back up Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville earlier this offseason.

The Pats need help elsewhere too. Their receiving corps consists of K.J. Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas and Jalen Reagor.

It's the first draft since 1999 without Bill Belichick, after the Belichick and the Pats mutually parted ways. Jerod Mayo was hired to replace the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

ESPN reported the Vikings and Giants were on the phone with the Pats making offers before New England decided to stick with the pick.

