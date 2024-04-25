Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Patriots select Drake Maye with No. 3 pick after rumors team would trade down

There were rumors the Pats would trade down

Ryan Morik
Published
Despite all the rumors about J.J. McCarthy climbing up the rankings, it always seemed Drake Maye would be the third overall pick.

The question in recent days, though, was which team would take him.

The New England Patriots apparently never got a trade offer they liked, and Maye is headed to Foxborough.

Maye had long been the second-best quarterback of this class behind No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, but Jayden Daniels’ Heisman Trophy season catapulted him over Maye. The Washington Commanders selected Maye at No. 2.

Drake Maye looks to pass against Syracuse

Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during a game at Kenan Memorial Stadium Oct. 7, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In his two seasons at UNC (26 games), Maye threw for 7,929 yards with a 64.9% completion rate. He threw for 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while running for 16 more scores. He was All-ACC first-team in 2022 and second-team last season. He passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

The Pats selected Mac Jones out of Alabama with the 15th pick in 2021, and he helped them to a playoff appearance, but the last two years have not been kind to New England. They missed the playoffs each season and finished 4-13 in 2023, their worst record since going 5-11 in 2000. New England sent Jones to back up Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville earlier this offseason.

Drake Maye stiff arms

Drake Maye (10) of the North Carolina Tar Heels stiff-arms Jeremiah Lewis (39) of the Duke Blue Devils during a game at Kenan Memorial Stadium Nov, 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

QUARTERBACK JADEN RASHADA TRANSFERRING TO GEORGIA AFTER JUST 1 SEASON WITH ARIZONA STATE

The Pats need help elsewhere too. Their receiving corps consists of K.J. Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas and Jalen Reagor.

It's the first draft since 1999 without Bill Belichick, after the Belichick and the Pats mutually parted ways. Jerod Mayo was hired to replace the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Drake Maye vs Georgia Tech

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye drops back to pass during a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN reported the Vikings and Giants were on the phone with the Pats making offers before New England decided to stick with the pick.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.