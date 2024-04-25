Quarterback Jaden Rashada transferring to Georgia after just 1 season with Arizona State

Just a week after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Jaden Rashada has a new home.

Rashada, who spent his freshman season at Arizona State, will be taking his talents to the University of Georgia.

Rashada was one of the most highly-touted recruits in recent memory, with mind-blowing NIL money reportedly being offered to him before he even committed as a high school student.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In his senior year, he first committed to Miami, but then flipped to Florida. However, he then set his sights on the Sun Devils after a reported $13.85 million NIL deal with the Gator Collective, an athletic booster group that is unaffiliated with Florida's athletic program, had fallen through. So, he was released from his national letter of intent at Florida and headed west.

Georgia, though, still has Carson Beck, who went 12-1 last year – the lone loss came in the SEC Championship against Alabama, which knocked the then-No. 1 Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff. Bama, an eight-seed during that game, moved up to No. 4 for a Rose Bowl berth.

2024 NFL DRAFT GUIDE: QUARTERBACKS HEADLINE DRAFT CLASS; WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT ORDER

Beck had taken over for Stetson Bennett, who won back-to-back national championships before getting drafted in the fourth round last year by the Los Angeles Rams.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham seemed to have no hard feelings when Rashada announced his intentions to transfer.

"Someone will be getting an elite talent and a great person!! Will always be rooting for you!" Dillingham posted on social media.

Rashada said he was "seeking the best fit for my career."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rashada won the starting job, but a knee injury sidelined him for nine games. He threw for 485 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions on 44-of-82 passing in three games played this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.