Patriots' Robert Kraft treats family of late front-line health care worker to Disney World trip: report

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft was spotted at Disney World over the weekend with a family and taking them on some of the rides at the park.

According to TMZ Sports, Kraft and his girlfriend Dana Blumberg helped out a New York woman and her daughter. The woman’s late husband was an essential worker who served on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The man contracted the illness and later died from it and the Kraft family wanted to do something for their child.

Kraft, his girlfriend and the family spent two days at Disney World, TMZ Sports reported. The group was reportedly on several rides at the park.

Former NFL linebacker Andre Tippett posted a photo of the group on Instagram.

"Always proud of this organization and Mr. Kraft for leading the way in the community," he wrote.

EX-PACKERS EXEC WEIGHS IN ON AARON RODGERS SITUATION: 'FASCINATING STRUGGLE FOR POWER'

Kraft was key in getting millions of N95 masks from China to the U.S. at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. He used the Patriots’ team plane to deliver the gear to front-line workers.

Before Super Bowl LV, Kraft used the plane to fly vaccinated health care workers to the big game.

"Last April, when our plane returned with masks from China, we never could have imagined the devastation this pandemic would cause, nor could we have dreamed of the heroic stories and achievements that have come to be as a result, especially the dedication of health care workers on the front lines and the creation of safe and effective vaccines," he said in a February statement. "Ten months later, it's an honor for us to celebrate these health care workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able. Once again, we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the health care heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us."