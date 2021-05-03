Ex-Packers exec weighs in on Aaron Rodgers situation: 'Fascinating struggle for power'

Aaron Rodgers’ current situation with the Green Bay Packers may only get worse before it gets better as the star quarterback is reportedly upset with the front office and particularly general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Former Packers vice president Andrew Brandt offered his take on the situation Sunday.

"Aaron knows the reality: he is both the MVP of the league and a placeholder for Jordan Love," Brandt tweeted. "The Packers probably wanted the transfer point to be 2022; now Aaron wants to control that timeline, not let them control it. Fascinating struggle for power, dictation of terms."

Brandt joined the Packers as the vice president of player finance and general counsel in 1999. He was a part of the organization when the team selected Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft. Rodgers was the eventual replacement for Brett Favre, who also had a messy end in Green Bay.

Gutekunst revealed Monday in NFL writer Peter King’s "Football Morning in America" column the team did get one phone call asking about Rodgers after the rumors came out that there was an offer on the table from the San Francisco 49ers.

"I had no [trade] discussions with any team. I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation," Gutekunst said.

The 49ers were one of the teams thought to be interested in trading for Rodgers. According to at least one report, the 49ers made an offer to the Packers for Rodgers.

"We inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters after the first round of the draft. "It wasn’t happening."

The Packers have been adamant about not trading Rodgers. The quarterback’s issues reportedly stem from the team drafting Jordan Love last year without consulting the star.