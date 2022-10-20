Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Patriots’ Mac Jones to be available for Week 7 game against Bears: report

New England is 3-3 on the season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan
The New England Patriots are inching closer to having their first-round quarterback under center. 

Mac Jones, who has missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain, is expected to be available for New England’s game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, according to ESPN.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rookie Bailey Zappe has started the past two games for the Patriots, winning against the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns. 

Head coach Bill Belichick declined to get into Jones’ status on Wednesday. 

"Hypotheticals and all that, I'm going to stay away from those," Belichick said Wednesday, according to ESPN. "We'll see what we are actually dealing with here as we go forward."

In his two starts, Zappe has thrown three touchdowns and one interception, completing 41 of 55 passes for 497 yards. 

Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

"Of course, I had a little confidence that I’d be able to make it in myself," Zappe said this week, according to Boston.com. "But for me it’s still surreal to be in this position and be in the NFL, be a quarterback in the NFL. I don’t think it would ever come to me that I’m playing in the NFL. I still think I’ll always take advantage of every day and live this dream that I’ve had since I was 5."

Jones injured his ankle in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was expected to miss two to four weeks. 

Zappe said that Jones has been helpful as he recovers from his ankle sprain, offering advice to the rookie. 

Mac Jones warms up before the New England Patriots game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mac Jones warms up before the New England Patriots game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

"He’s helped a lot," Zappe said of Jones. "Of course, he’s been in the league for a whole other year above me. I’ve been able to pick his brain. I’ve been able to ask him questions, and he’s been giving me great feedback answering them. He’s a lot of help."

Jones struggled out the gate for New England, throwing five interceptions to just two interceptions. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.