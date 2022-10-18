Patriots, Robert Kraft sent gift to first female to score touchdown in Massachusetts high school's history

A football player at a Massachusetts high school received a surprise from the New England Patriots after becoming the first female to score a touchdown in the school's history.

Brockton High School's McKenzie Quinn had a big night Oct. 7 when she rushed for a touchdown against Dartmouth, marking her first touchdown in a varsity game and the first scored by a girl in the school's 125-year history.

One big moment led to another when word of Quinn's touchdown made its way to the New England Patriots.

Within five days, the team, including owner Robert Kraft, sent Quinn some memorabilia in celebration of the big score.

The high school posted a picture of the personalized package on its social media pages thanking the team for the swag, which included an autographed Patriots football that read:

"To the Mighty Quinn –

A pat on the back to you and all who contributed to your historic TD! We love to see that you're having a ball pursuing your passions. Continued success. The Patriots are rooting for you!

We are all Patriots."

Quinn reportedly began playing football when lacrosse became a non-contact sport, according to Boston 25 News.

"I’ve always been like gritty, if that makes sense, like I have always been down in the dirt playing around, like I work on a farm," Quinn said in an interview.

Quinn is also a force in the classroom, leading her more than 800-person senior class with a 5.0 GPA, the outlet reported.

"With her academics and her athleticism and her competitiveness I think she could pretty much do what she wants, and I think colleges are going to be lining up to try and have her attend their school," assistant Coach Matthew Campbell told Boston 25.

Though Quinn hopes more girls will follow in her footsteps, she does not think she has "paved the way." She believes the ball is left in the hands of future girls to keep up the progress.

As of the 2021-2022 season, the National Federation of State High School Associations reported 3,094 girls participated in 11-person football.