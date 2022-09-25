Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Mac Jones may have suffered severe ankle injury in Patriots' loss: reports

Jones came up hopping to the sideline late in the game after a hard hit

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high left ankle sprain during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Jones will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The severity of the injury will determine how much time, if any, is needed for Jones to stay sidelined.

Jones was hit hard toward the end of the game, and he came up hopping when he went to the sideline after Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell landed on him after a throw. 

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is helped off the field during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is helped off the field during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Dr. Matt Provencher, NFL on FOX’s injury analyst, says the high ankle sprain could have Jones out two to four weeks.

Jones suffered an ankle sprain to the same foot prior to the Senior Bowl when he came out of the University of Alabama. He has yet to be on the injury report for the Patriots.

LAMAR JACKSON TOTALS 5 TOUCHDOWNS IN WIN OVER TURNOVER-HAPPY PATRIOTS

It wasn’t the best of games for Jones prior to the injury taking place. He threw three interceptions and no touchdowns, though the game was close. He went 22-for-32 for 321 yards.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is helped off the field during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is helped off the field during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Jones did, however, score with his feet as he picked up a rushing touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, the Patriots’ top two running backs, each had a score, too.

If Jones is going to miss time, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is his backup.

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK PRAISES MAC JONES AS TRAINING CAMP STARTS: ‘HE’S MADE TREMENDOUS STRIDES'

The 36-year-old has been with the Pats for the past two seasons, getting a start in just one game. In that game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, he went 15-for-24 for 130 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Overall for his career, Hoyer is 16-23 when he starts.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots reacts after being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots reacts after being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky this year, could be elevated as Hoyer’s backup in the case of Jones being sidelined.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.