New England Patriots

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel bleeds from lip after celebrating with star defensive lineman

Milton Williams collided with Vrabel during their celebratory hug

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel got a bit more than he bargained for when he celebrated with defensive lineman Milton Williams on Sunday night.

Vrabel went in for a bear hug after the Patriots’ defense stopped the Los Angeles Chargers on their final drive to secure the 16-3 win. Williams clipped Vrabel with his facemask. The coach was seen bleeding from the lip as he went around to his other joyous team members.

Mike Vrabel talks to reporters

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"We talked to them about being willing to spill some blood out there, that the big dogs come out in January," Vrabel told reporters after the game. "I think Milt took that to heart in the way that he played the game, in the way he finished the game. He came over and got me pretty good. That's what happens."

The Chargers were 1-for-10 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourth downs during the game. The defense forced a fumble and sacked Justin Herbert six times.

Milton Williams celebrates

New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 11, 2026. (David Butler II/Imagn Images)

Williams had two of the six sacks on Herbert.

"Man, I was just turnt," Williams said during his moment with Vrabel. "That's just pure emotion. I think I headbutted everybody, but I forgot Vrabes ain't have no helmet on. He'll be all right though."

Mike Vrabel on the sideline

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the sidelines in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Patriots will face the winner of the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round. It’s the first time New England will play in the Divisional Round since they won the Super Bowl in the 2018 season with Bill Belichick as the head coach and Tom Brady as the quarterback.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

