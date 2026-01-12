Patriots coach Mike Vrabel bleeds from lip after celebrating with star defensive lineman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel got a bit more than he bargained for when he celebrated with defensive lineman Milton Williams on Sunday night.

Vrabel went in for a bear hug after the Patriots’ defense stopped the Los Angeles Chargers on their final drive to secure the 16-3 win. Williams clipped Vrabel with his facemask. The coach was seen bleeding from the lip as he went around to his other joyous team members.

"We talked to them about being willing to spill some blood out there, that the big dogs come out in January," Vrabel told reporters after the game. "I think Milt took that to heart in the way that he played the game, in the way he finished the game. He came over and got me pretty good. That's what happens."

The Chargers were 1-for-10 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourth downs during the game. The defense forced a fumble and sacked Justin Herbert six times.

Williams had two of the six sacks on Herbert.

"Man, I was just turnt," Williams said during his moment with Vrabel. "That's just pure emotion. I think I headbutted everybody, but I forgot Vrabes ain't have no helmet on. He'll be all right though."

The Patriots will face the winner of the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round. It’s the first time New England will play in the Divisional Round since they won the Super Bowl in the 2018 season with Bill Belichick as the head coach and Tom Brady as the quarterback.