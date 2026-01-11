Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

ESPN star rips Bears coach after profane outburst following playoff win

Johnson told his team after the win, 'F--- the Packers!'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
ESPN star Dick Vitale wasn’t pleased with Ben Johnson on Sunday after the Chicago Bears coach’s explicit reaction to a playoff win over the Green Bay Packers went viral.

The cameras were on and the mic was hot when Johnson rallied his team in the locker room following a 31-27 comeback victory. He was heard saying, "F--- the Packers! F--- them! F---ing hate those guys."

Ben Johnson looks on

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 2026. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

Vitale, the legendary college basketball commentator, appeared to be appalled.

"Total CLASSLESS attitude in winning by BEN JOHNSON coach of the @ChicagoBears in the fab comeback to beat the @packers. Main theme should have been the gutty comeback not the childish F__ Packers comments," Vitale wrote on X.

The rivalry between the Bears and Packers is certainly revved up. Johnson threw gasoline on the fire when he first joined the Bears. He was asked at the time why he chose Chicago. He said he "kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year."

Dick Vitale college basketball

Dick Vitale is on hand at Coleman Coliseum for the college basketball game between Alabama and Kentucky on Feb. 22, 2025.  (Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News)

The message sparked a few icy handshakes during the season, including one after the playoff game. Chicago went 1-1 against Green Bay in the regular season and defeated them when it counted the most.

The first-year head coach praised his players for their gritty performance, coming off two losses and going into halftime down 21-3. Johnson said his team was "built for pressure."

Ben Johnson walks the sideline

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field on Jan. 10, 2026. (David Banks/Imagn Images)

The Bears will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

