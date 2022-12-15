Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona Cardinals
Published

Patriots' Bill Belichick shows love to Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins in mic'd up moment

Hopkins said, 'I love you, man,' as Belichick praised his game

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s no secret that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has much respect for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but he reminded everyone before their latest matchup this past Monday.

The Patriots traveled to Glendale, Arizona, to take on the Cardinals, and Belichick made sure to walk over to Hopkins prior to kickoff.

Thanks to HBO’s "Hard Knocks" documenting the Cardinals mid-season, we got to hear what Belichick said to Hopkins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals after the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals after the game at Gillette Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"I’m glad we only have to play you every four years, man," Belichick began the conversation. "… What a career you’re having.

"You missed half the season, you’re still going to lead the league in receiving."

Hopkins replied, "You know I do my job, man. Trying to get better."

Belichick was being a bit exaggerative with his statements there, but it just shows the love he has for Hopkins and his game.

PATRIOTS' MAC JONES MAKES NO APOLOGY FOR OUTBURSTS: ‘I THINK FOOTBALL IS AN EMOTIONAL SPORT’

Hopkins missed the first six weeks of the season after violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He returned in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints and immediately made an impact for Arizona, hauling in 10 of his 14 targets for 103 yards. 

He’s been living up to his No. 1 status since then, though the Cardinals have won just one game in their last six, including a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. Hopkins had a rare blunder in that contest, fumbling in Cardinals’ territory that led to a Patriots scoop-and-score. 

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But while Belichick knows Hopkins isn’t leading the league in receiving yards, he’s certainly up there in terms of yards per game. 

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson leads the league in that category with 115.4 yards totaled per game (he also has 1,500 yards on the year thus far). But Hopkins isn’t too far behind as he’s fifth in the league in yards per game with 93.3.

CARDINALS GM STEVE KEIM TAKES LEAVE OF ABSENCE AMID DISAPPOINTING SEASON

Some comments on the video speculated that Belichick will trade for Hopkins, who isn’t a free agent until the 2025 season.

For now, this was a simple showing of mutual respect for one of the best coaches and wide receivers in the game today.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he looks on during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts as he looks on during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love you, man," Hopkins said to Belichick.

"You too, you too," he replied.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings