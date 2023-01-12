Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Patriots announce Jerod Mayo will remain with team long term in surprise statement

Patriots also said they will begin interviews soon with candidates for offensive coordinator

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New England Patriots aren’t known for being transparent about any of their plans, which is why an announcement about their coaching staff Thursday came as a surprise to many. 

In that statement, the Patriots said head coach Bill Belichick has already begun contract extension talks with Jerod Mayo to keep him in New England long term. 

This comes after Mayo, the team’s linebackers coach, who also served as co-defensive coordinator, drew interest from the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Both teams requested to interview him. The Browns are looking for a defensive coordinator, and the Panthers wanted to talk to Mayo about their head coaching vacancy. 

The 36-year-old Mayo worked alongside Belichick’s son, Steve, with the defense. Steve Belichick called the plays on game day, though Mayo has trended as a potential head coach in the league. 

SUPER BOWL CHAMP CHARLES JOHNSON DIED BY SUICIDE, OFFICIALS SAY

Mayo has only known the Patriots in his playing and coaching days, having played eight seasons with them as a linebacker, accumulating 802 tackles, 11 sacks and eight forced fumbles over 103 games. He also captured a Super Bowl ring and two Pro Bowl nods. 

But that wasn’t all the statement said. 

"In addition, the team will begin interviewing for offensive coordinator candidates beginning next week," it stated. 

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

With Josh McDaniels taking the head coaching job in Las Vegas prior to this season, Belichick handled the offensive duties alongside Joe Judge, who was fired by the New York Giants, and Matt Patricia. 

But the Patriots saw quarterback Mac Jones regress a bit. The Patriots averaged 21.4 points per game to finish 17th in the NFL. They were also 20th in passing yards with 208 per game. 

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK NONCOMMITTAL ON MAC JONES AS NEXT YEAR'S STARTER

Bill O’Brien, who has been in the Patriots’ building in the past as their offensive coordinator prior to leaving for Penn State’s head job in 2012, is considered a top candidate for the job. 

Kliff Kingsbury, who was just fired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, also has ties to the Patriots from his playing days.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Patriots finished 8-9 this season, just missing the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.