Kyler Murray will have input on next head coach in Arizona, Cardinals owner says

The Arizona Cardinals will have a new coach for the 2023 NFL season , and their star quarterback will have a say in who gets to steer the ship next.

Kliff Kingsbury and Cardinals parted ways on Monday following a four-win season, kicking off the search for Arizona’s next coach.

The Cardinals also announced that general manager Steve Keim would be stepping down in order to focus on his health, fueling a reset in Arizona.

CARDINALS’ JJ WATT EMOTIONAL DURING STANDING OVATION IN FINAL GAME

On Monday, Arizona owner Michael Bidwell spoke with reporters, saying that he has already started doing his due diligence on hiring his next head coach.

"The search has started for both the general manager and for a head coach," Bidwell said. "We’re going to cast the net far and wide, doing it differently than we’ve done it in the past. I’ve already been on the phone setting up interviews and speaking with people I respect around the NFL. Getting their input on the best candidates out there."

While the Cardinals have to replace two key members of its leadership, the quarterback position is set, with Kyler Murray signing a five-year extension in the offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bidwell told reporters that Murray’s input will matter in who becomes the next head coach in Arizona.

"We’re in communication, and we should be talking later today," Bidwell said of Murray. "We’ve texted. And either today or tomorrow, absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler. And spoken with a number of leaders already."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 against the New England Patriots.

He underwent successful surgery last week and is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

"ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers," Murray wrote on Twitter. "I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back."

Arizona finished the regular season 4-12, losers of seven straight games.