Patriots 4th-round pick Javon Baker thinks he's already top-10 receiver in NFL

There’s having confidence, and then there’s New England Patriots fourth-round pick Javon Baker, a wide receiver.

Baker doesn’t just think he’s going to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

He suggests he’s already among the best wide receivers in the league. He doesn’t see "10 receivers better than me."

"Out of your f---ing mind [if you think that]," Baker said in a recent Instagram video.

Baker showed that confidence during an introductory press conference with New England reporters while discussing his excitement for his rookie year in Foxborough.

"Come to the home stadium and bring your popcorn," he said, via ESPN. "That’s all I can tell you all. Bring your popcorn. I make people in wheelchairs stand up."

There’s nothing wrong with confidence, but Baker knows he’s going to have to back that up in his rookie campaign. And he’ll likely be catching passes from the Patriots’ No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye, who is expected to be the Patriots' next quarterback as Jerod Mayo replaces Bill Belichick.

Before he can prove he’s one of the best young receivers in the league, Baker must compete in training camp for a starting spot.

Baker, a Central Florida product, will be going against fellow rookie receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who starred for Washington during its national title game run last season. There’s also veteran Kendrick Bourne, 2023 standout DeMario "Pop" Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster among others.

While the competition will be intense, there’s no lack of confidence in Baker.

Baker caught 52 passes for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns last year and was named first-team All-Big 12 for leading the conference in receiving yards. He averaged 21.9 yards per catch, which was second in the FBS.

