Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball championship history

The Atlantic 10 Conference, otherwise known as the A-10, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA’s Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 14 teams, including Davidson, Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond, St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis and VCU.

The Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament begins March 3 and runs through March 8.

The women’s basketball tournament began in 1983.

Read below for a list of past Atlantic 10 champions.

2019: FORDHAM

In 2019, Fordham knocked off VCU 62-47. Mary Goulding was named Most Outstanding Player.

2018: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington won its third title in four years in 2018. They defeated Saint Joseph’s 65-49. Jenna Burdette, of Dayton, was named MOP.

2017: DAYTON

Dayton won the A-10 in 2017. The Flyers defeated Duquesne 70-56.

2016: GEORGE WASHINGTON

In 2016, George Washington won back-to-back A-10 titles. They defeated Duquesne 63-60. Caira Washington was named Most Outstanding Player.

2015: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington won the tournament in 2015. They defeated Dayton, 75-62. Jonquel Jones was named tournament MOP.

2014: FORDHAM

In 2014, Fordham won the A-10 over Dayton. The Rams beat the Flyers, 63-51. Abigail Coming was named tournament MOP.

2013: SAINT JOSEPH’S

Saint Joseph’s picked up a one-point victory over Fordham, 47-46, in 2013. Future WNBA star Natasha Cloud was named tournament MOP.

2012: DAYTON

In 2012, Dayton won its first A-10 title. The Flyers defeated St. Bonaventure 56-53.

2011: XAVIER

Xavier won another A-10 championship in 2011. They knocked off Dayton, 67-60. Amber Harris won a second straight MOP.

2010: XAVIER

In 2010, Xavier won its third title in four years. They knocked off Temple in overtime 57-55. Amber Harris was named MOP.

2009: CHARLOTTE

Charlotte won its first A-10 title in 2009. The 49ers defeated Richmond, 59-54. Traci Ray was named tournament MOP.

2008: XAVIER

Xavier repeated in 2008, edging out Temple 47-42. Ta’Shia Phillips was named MOP.

2007: XAVIER

Xavier knocked off Saint Joseph’s, 65-59, in 2007. Joei Clyburn was named MOP.

2006: TEMPLE

Candice Dupree helped Temple to a third straight title. The Owls defeated George Washington, 59-54. Dupree was named Most Outstanding Player.

2005: TEMPLE

Temple repeated in 2005. They defeated George Washington, 70-62. Candice Dupree won a second Most Outstanding Player award.

2004: TEMPLE

Temple defeated Saint Joseph’s, 53-48. Candice Dupree was named tournament MOP.

2003: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington defeated Rhode Island, 53-49, in 2003. Ugo Oha was named tournament MOP.

2002: TEMPLE

In 2002, Temple defeated Saint Joseph’s 63-58. Stacey Smalls was named MOP.

2001: XAVIER

Xavier repeated as champions in 2001. They defeated George Washington, 81-56. Jennifer Phillips was named MOP.

2000: XAVIER

Xavier won the A-10 in 2000. They defeated George Washington, 80-66. Nicole Levandusky was named MOP.

1999: SAINT JOSEPH’S

Saint Joseph’s defeated Xavier, 84-73. Melissa Coursey was named tournament MOP.

1998: VIRGINIA TECH

In 1998, Virginia Tech knocked off UMass 66-64 in overtime. Tez Kraft, of UMass, was named tournament MOP.

1997: ST. JOSEPH’S

Saint Joseph’s broke through and won the A-10 in 1997. They defeated George Washington, 59-56. Megan Compain was named Most Outstanding Player.

1996: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington defeated La Salle, 73-68. Tajama Abraham was named tournament MOP.

1995: GEORGE WASHINGTON

In 1995, George Washington knocked off defending champion Rutgers 82-59. Debbie Hemery was named tournament MOP.

1994: RUTGERS

Rutgers repeated as champions in 1994, defeated George Washington 79-71. Caroline DeRoose was named the tournament’s MOP.

1993: RUTGERS

Rutgers won the conference tournament in 1993. They defeated Saint Joseph’s, 59-51. C’ta Mitchelson was named Most Outstanding Player.

1992: GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington won its first A-10 title in 1992. They defeated Rutgers, 62-57. Jennifer Shasky was named MOP.

1991: PENN STATE

In 1991, Penn State defeated Saint Joseph’s 78-63. Tanya Garner was named Most Outstanding Player.

1990: PENN STATE

Penn State won its fifth A-10 title in 1990. They knocked off St. Joseph’s, 84-60. Kathy Phillips was named Most Outstanding Player.

1989: WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia won the A-10 in 1989, defeating Temple 63-54. Jenny Hillen was named Most Outstanding Player.

1988: RUTGERS

Rutgers repeated as champion in 1988. They defeated St. Joseph’s, 64-52. Sue Wicks won a third MOP.

1987: RUTGERS

Rutgers finally won an A-10 title. The Scarlet Knights defeated St. Joseph’s, 93-48, in 1987. Regina Howard and Sue Wicks were co-Most Outstanding Players.

1986: PENN STATE

In 1986, Penn State defeated Rutgers 84-69. Sue Wicks, of Rutgers, was named Most Outstanding Player.

1985: PENN STATE

Penn State won a third straight title in 1985. They defeated Temple, 96-59. Suzie McConnell was named tournament MOP.

1984: PENN STATE

Penn State repeated as champions in 1984. They defeated Rhode Island, 99-94. Kahadeejah Herbert won a second MOP award.

1983: PENN STATE

Penn State won the first Atlantic 10 Conference title in 1983. The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers, 77-74. Herbert was named Most Outstanding Player.