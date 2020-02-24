ACC women's basketball championship history

The Atlantic Coast Conference, otherwise known as the ACC, holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The ACC features 15 teams--Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

An ACC tournament has been held each year since 1978.

The tournament begins March 4 and runs through March 8.

Read below for a list of past ACC women’s championship winners.

2019: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame came back in 2019 and got revenge on Louisville. They won the game, 99-79. Jackie Young was named tournament MVP.

2018: LOUISVILLE

Louisville briefly ended Notre Dame’s run in 2018. The Cardinals defeated Notre Dame, 74-72. Myisha Hines-Allen was the tournament's MVP.

2017: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame won a fourth consecutive ACC title in 2017. They defeated Duke, 84-61. Lindsey Allen was named MVP of the tournament.

2016: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame won a third straight title in 2016. They defeated Syracuse, 68-57. Madison Cable won the MVP.

2015: NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame defeated Florida State, 71-58, in 2015. Jewell Loyd won the MVP award.

2014: NOTRE DAME

In 2014, Notre Dame won its first ACC title. The Fighting Irish defeated Duke, 69-53. Jewell Loyd was named tournament MVP.

2013: DUKE

Duke won its eighth tournament title in 2013. The Blue Devils defeated North Carolina, 92-73. Alexis Jones was named tournament MVP.

2012: MARYLAND

Maryland came back around to win the ACC title in 2012. The Terrapins defeated Georgia Tech, 68-65. Alyssa Thomas won MVP.

2011: DUKE

Duke repeated in 2011, beating North Carolina 81-67. Jasmine Thomas won two straight titles.

2010: DUKE

Duke won the ACC again in 2010. The Blue Devils beat NC State, 70-60. Jasmine Thomas was named tournament MVP.

2009: MARYLAND

In 2009, Maryland won its first ACC title since 1989. The Terrapins defeated Duke, 92-89 in overtime. Marissa Coleman won the MVP.

2008: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won a fourth straight title in 2008. The Tar Heels defeated Duke 86-73. Erlana Larkins was named tournament MVP.

2007: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won a third straight title in 2007, knocking off NC State 60-54. Ivory Latta became the first player to win three MVPs.

2006: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina repeated as champions in 2006. They defeated Maryland, 91-80. Ivory Latta won a second consecutive title.

2005: NORTH CAROLINA

In 2005, North Carolina began its own brief run in the ACC. They reclaimed conference glory with a win over Duke, 88-67. Ivory Latta was named tournament MVP.

2004: DUKE

In 2004, Duke won a fifth straight ACC title. They defeated North Carolina for a third straight time, 63-47. Iciss Tillis was named tournament MVP.

2003: DUKE

Duke defeated North Carolina, 77-59, in 2003. Iciss Tillis was named MVP.

2002: DUKE

Duke won a third straight title in 2002. The Blue Devils defeated North Carolina, 87-80. Monique Currie helped Duke to a title and won the MVP.

2001: DUKE

Duke went back-to-back in 2001. They defeated NC State, 57-45. Georgia Schweitzer was named MVP.

2000: DUKE

In 2000, Duke won its first ACC title over North Carolina. They won, 79-76. Nikki Teasley, of North Carolina, was named tournament MVP.

1999: CLEMSON

Clemson won the ACC title in 1999. They defeated North Carolina, 87-72. Itoro Umoh was named tournament MVP.

1998: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won its fourth title in five years in 1998. The Tar Heels beat Clemson again, 81-50. Tracy Reid was named MVP.

1997: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina won again in 1997. The Tar Heels defeated Clemson, 62-58. Future Olympic star Marion Jones was named MVP.

1996: CLEMSON

Clemson briefly ended North Carolina’s reign in 1996. They defeated Duke, 71-54. Laura Cottrell was named MVP.

1995: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina repeated as champions in 1995. They defeated rival Duke, 95-70. Charlotte Smith won a second straight MVP award.

1994: NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina knocked off Virginia the following year. The Tar Heels won, 77-60. Charlotte Smith was named tournament MVP.

1993: VIRGINIA

Virginia won a third ACC title in four years. In 1993, the Cavaliers defeated Maryland 106-103 in three overtimes. It’s the highest-scoring ACC women’s title game in conference history. Heather Burge was named tournament MVP.

1992: VIRGINIA

Virginia defeated Georgia Tech, 70-69, in 1992. Future WNBA star and basketball coach Dawn Staley was named tournament MVP.

1991: NC STATE

NC State got back to the winner’s podium in 1991. The Wolfpack defeated Clemson, 84-61. Sharon Manning won the tournament MVP award.

1990: VIRGINIA

Virginia won its first ACC title in 1990. The Cavaliers defeated NC State, 67-64, in overtime. Andrea Stinson, of NC State, was named MVP.

1989: MARYLAND

Maryland won the third title in four years in 1989. The Terrapins defeated NC State, 73-57. Vicky Bullett was named tournament MVP.

1988: MARYLAND

Maryland knocked off Virginia in 1988, 76-70. Deanna Tate won her second MVP.

1987: NC STATE

In 1987, NC State won a second title in three years. They defeated Virginia, 57-56. Donna Holt, of Virginia, was named tournament MVP.

1986: MARYLAND

Maryland defeated North Carolina, 92-74, in 1986. Deanna Tate was named MVP.

1985: NC STATE

NC State won the ACC in North Carolina, 81-80, in 1985. Dawn Royster, of North Carolina, was MVP.

1984: NORTH CAROLINA

In 1984, North Carolina won its first title defeating NC State 99-76. Tresa Brown was named tournament MVP.

1983: MARYLAND

Maryland won a third straight title in 1983. The Terrapins defeated NC State, 84-81. Linda Page, of NC State, and Jasmina Perazic, of Maryland, were named co-MVPs.

1982: MARYLAND

Maryland repeated as champions in 1982. They defeated Clemson, 93-81. Marcia Richardson, of Maryland, and Barbara Kennedy, of Clemson, were named co-MVPs.

1981: MARYLAND

Maryland on the ACC title in 1981. They defeated NC State, 64-63. Barbara Kennedy, of Clemson, was named MVP.

1980: NC STATE

In 1980, NC State finally broke through and won the ACC title. They got revenge on Maryland, 85-75. Genia Beasley was named tournament MVP.

1979: MARYLAND

Maryland repeated as champion in 1979. They defeated NC State, 75-73. Kris Kirchner was named MVP.

1978: MARYLAND

Maryland won the first ACC women’s tournament in 1978. The Terrapins defeated NC State, 89-82. Tara Heiss was named tournament MVP.