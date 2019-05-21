Patrick Mahomes reveals how far he took his ketchup obsession

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes loves ketchup. He revealed how far he took his obsession with the condiment in a recent interview.

The league MVP told Barstool Sports’ podcast “Pardon My Take” on Monday just how much he used ketchup.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS STAR PATRICK MAHOMES, TEAMMATES VISIT POLICE ACADEMY AS PART OF NATIONAL POLICE WEEK

“When I was young I used to eat ketchup sandwiches – just bread and ketchup,” he told hosts PFT Commenter and Big Cat.

Big Cat laughed, saying “that’s disgusting.”

Mahomes agreed and said he would eat the sandwiches every other day.

“Maybe that’s why I can throw it far. That might have been the trick,” Mahomes joked. “That was definitely something I got away from as I got a little bit older.”

Mahomes conceded that he still puts ketchup on his mac and cheese and his steaks.

The quarterback told ESPN in November that he put ketchup on everything, including his steak. The revelation led to Heinz issuing a challenge to Mahomes that if he could reach 57 touchdown passes, he would get free Heinz ketchup for life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He failed to reach the touchdown mark, but before the season was over, Mahomes signed an endorsement deal with Hunt’s ketchup.

“I've been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said in a December news release. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”