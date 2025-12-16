Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' knee injury worse than initially thought after Monday surgery: report

Chiefs announced Mahomes had surgery to repair a torn left ACL, but there's reportedly more damage

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
It seems Patrick Mahomes’ season-ending knee injury is worse than initially imagined after successful surgery on Monday.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback should still be on the same recovery timeline back to the field next year.

Mahomes reportedly tore his LCL as well as his ACL, according to NFL Network. The separate ligaments can complicate recovery, but the report adds that this doesn’t necessarily mean Mahomes’ rehab will be longer than nine months.

Patrick Mahomes throws

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire)

The Chiefs announced on Monday that Mahomes, their 30-year-old franchise quarterback, immediately underwent surgery in Dallas by Dr. Dan Cooper to repair torn ligaments.

The announcement didn’t have any mention of another ligament being torn, though reporters tried to ask Andy Reid if there was anything else before the surgery.

"It’s just what they put out there," Reid said, regarding his team’s announcement. "We try not to hide too much from you, right? It’s not our game. I try to keep it right up front with you, so that’s the information that they had and they put it out for you."

Reid was also asked if Mahomes was going to receive a second opinion on his injury, though immediate surgery shows he and the team wanted it done as quickly as possible to begin the recovery process.

That process will be long for Mahomes, but Reid is confident in his quarterback to do what’s necessary to ensure he doesn’t miss any time next season.

Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grabs his knee after being injured during the Los Angeles Chargers game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

"I know the process of rehab and for sure he’ll get in there, and I know he’ll come out on the strong end of this thing," Reid said. "As we go here, we’re finding a lot out about our team. Some of the young guys are having opportunities to play, we’re going to finish this season strong and with effort."

After Mahomes’ injury in the fourth quarter, backup Gardner Minshew was unable to get the offense into field goal range for Harrison Butker to attempt a possible overtime-forcing field goal. With the 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention.

It will be the first time since 2014 the Chiefs are not in the playoffs, and many clock it as the end of the "dynasty" that has made three straight Super Bowl appearances, winning two of them before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

The Chiefs will be evaluating their roster over the next three games, which includes Minshew starting the rest of the way under center. But all eyes will be focused on Mahomes this offseason, as it’s a bitter end to a roller-coaster season for Kansas City.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

