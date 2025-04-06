Patrick Mahomes' mom has 2-word reaction to White House trip

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, paid a visit to the White House over the weekend and offered a two-word reaction from the trip.

Mahomes posted a photo of herself along with her daughter, Mia, entering the White House on her Instagram Stories. The post has since expired.

"Priceless visit," she captioned the snap.

The matriarch of the Mahomes family was open about her support for President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign. She endorsed the president on the eve of the election when she showed up to a Chiefs game wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, she talked to Fox News Digital about the president’s visit to the game.

"I think for a president of our country, of the United States, I think it’s amazing," she said. "I think whoever the president is, to support the teams, to support America’s best sport.… I think it’s really neat for a president to be able to support it. You know what, let’s do it."

Last month, Trump had praise for Mahomes and her daughter-in-law, Brittany.

"I love those two women – they’re so great," he told OutKick’s Clay Travis. "And they’re so loyal. They’re so great. I met Patrick’s mother at the game, before the game started she came over.

"And Brittany, I’ve seen so much of Brittany, just being so loyal and beautiful. It’s really nice."

Trump met with Randi and Jackson Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX’s kickoff. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Trump said the Chiefs were invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIV win, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.