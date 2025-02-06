Patrick Mahomes' mom talks about Trump's expected visit to Super Bowl LIX

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, walked the carpet ahead of the NFL Honors in New Orleans Thursday night.

Mahomes will be in the stands at the Caesars Superdome to cheer on her son and the Chiefs as they compete for a historic third consecutive Super Bowl title.

President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance as well. Should he attend, he would become the first sitting president at a Super Bowl.

Mahomes backed Trump ahead of his presidential election victory over Kamala Harris.

"I think for a president of our country, of the United States, I think it’s amazing," she told Fox News Digital. "I think whoever the president is, to support the teams, to support America’s best sport. … I think it’s really neat for a president to be able to support it. You know what, let’s do it."

The Chiefs’ star quarterback also reacted to the possibility of Trump attending the game while speaking to reporters Wednesday.

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Trump also congratulated Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on the birth of their third child ahead of the game.

When the president was asked earlier in the week who he was pulling for, he played a little coy.

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," he said.

FOX's coverage of the Super Bowl begins at 1 p.m. ET with the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET.