Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter should be first two picks in the NFL Draft, Deion Sanders says

The Titans and Browns have the first two picks in the NFL Draft

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Joel Klatt on Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock and the traits that separate him from other QBs | First Things First Video

Joel Klatt on Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock and the traits that separate him from other QBs | First Things First

Joel Klatt breaks down Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock and the traits that set him apart from other quarterbacks. He analyzes Sanders' arm talent, decision-making and ability to extend plays.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is not only confident that two of his players will be top 10 picks in the NFL Draft later this month. He says they should be the first two picks announced. 

Colorado’s pro day Friday welcomed evaluators from all 32 NFL teams to watch quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter showcase their talents ahead of the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 24. 

Deion and Shedeur

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before passing drills at Colorado's pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

According to ESPN, Sanders and Hunter did not participate in most position drills or physical testing. 

But Sanders had a nearly hour-long throwing session that included Hunter. For coach Sanders, it was more than enough to prove both players should be the first and second picks in the draft. 

"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," he said, via Titans reporter Jim Wyatt. "They are not a risk. Shedeur has been doing it year after year after year after year. Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this and this. And Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. 

"So, the surest bets in this draft — and I'm not a betting man, I'm a Godly man — are those two young men. And I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that, did I?

Shedeur Sanders throws

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders takes part in passing drills during the team's pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo., as scouts watch. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"All right, mic drop. Let's go."

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick in this year’s draft, and most forecasters have them selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward. But the Titans seemed impressed Friday with both Colorado star players. 

"Shedeur threw the ball well, and we got to see him out there with Travis," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said, via the team website. 

"And Travis, everything you see on film – he is one of the twitchiest athletes I've ever seen. He's impressive. It was good to see Shedeur go through the whole workout and the two-minute drill after. It just confirms a lot of stuff you saw on tape. He can drive the deep ball. You saw that here today."

Travis Hunter pro day

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter takes part in passing drills during the team's pro day Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Cleveland Browns could take Hunter with the No. 2 pick, opening the door for the New York Giants to draft Sanders at No. 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.