Patrick Mahomes' mom rips Browns' Mack Wilson, NFL for 'trash football' after hit on Chiefs' quarterback

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson has Patrick Mahomes’ mom to answer to after a bad hit during their divisional round matchup has landed the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Mahomes was taken out of the game in the third quarter with the Chiefs leading by nine after getting tackled hard by Wilson who appeared to drag him down by his head.

A lot of Chiefs fans weren’t happy with the hit but Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, took to Twitter to call out Wilson and the NFL for what she called "some trash football."

"#51 Wilson that’s some trash football leading with helmet, pulling his head and pushing helmet," her tweet read. "Why are you not thrown out!?? Come on NFL."

Mahomes remained in the league's concussion protocol Monday and coach Andy Reid declined to speculate on when he'll be cleared for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

"Because of the protocol it's a no-brainer," Reid explained of the decision, which rests not in his hands but those of team doctors and outside experts. "You don’t even have to think about it. You just go forward. You have an answer if he's there and if he's not there. I can't tell you an answer from a medical standpoint. I just don't know."

After the Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17, Randi Mahomes had another message for Wilson.

"#51 evil NEVER WINS!!! Love my Chiefs," she wrote on Twitter.

The Chiefs were off on Tuesday and should have a clearer picture on Wednesday of whether Mahomes will be ready for Sunday.

