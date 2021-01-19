Seahawks in talks with ex-Jets head coach Adam Gase about offensive coordinator position: report

It’s probably a reunion Jamal Adams is hoping to avoid.

The Seattle Seahawks have spoken to former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase about their offensive coordinator opening, less than a week after firing Brian Schottenheimer because of "philosophical differences," ESPN reported Monday, citing sources.

Gase is one of many coaches the Seahawks have approached or have plans to. Sources say Seattle will also speak to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka.

If Seattle does decide on Gase, the hiring would likely not be welcomed by three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who trashed his former head coach in the offseason after falling out over contract negotiations, ultimately opening the door to a trade with the Seahawks.

Shortly before being traded, Adams spoke to the New York Daily News about his relationship with Gase. He expressed the belief that Gase wasn't the right fit for the organization and that the players did not agree with his coaching style.

"I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the promised land," Adams said at the time, seemingly referring to the Super Bowl. "As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building."

Gase responded by saying he was surprised by the remarks and thought the two had a good relationship.

Adams was traded to the Seahawks shortly after. He totaled 83 tackles, a career-high of 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games this season but his playoff dreams were cut short when the Los Angeles Rams upset Seattle in the wild-card round.

Schottenheimer was fired three days later.

"Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years," the team said in a tweet. "Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways."

Schottenheimer began coaching in the NFL in 1997 before spending some time coaching college football. He returned in 2001 and worked for several teams, including the Jets as offensive coordinator from 2006-2011.