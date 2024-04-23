Patrick Mahomes gets invite to Royals spring training: 'He's welcome anytime'

Patrick Mahomes may be turning back the clock just a little bit.

Before he became a three-time Super Bowl champion and put himself in the discussion of one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, the current Kansas City Chiefs star was a stud on the baseball diamond.

He was actually a top prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, with the help of a 16-strikeout no-hitter in his senior year, but he was already committed to play football at Texas Tech.

The Detroit Tigers drafted him in the 37th round, but he never signed. However, he did appear in three baseball games with the Red Raiders his freshman year.

Well, Mahomes recently said he has "talked to the Royals," whom he is actually a minority owner of, and wanted to make an appearance at the team's spring training.

Well, Royals general manager J.J. Picollo says the invite is there whenever he wants it.

"We’d love to have him come. He’s welcome anytime," Picollo told The Kansas City Star. "He’s part owner of the team, he can do whatever he wants."

"It would be great. It’d be fun to have him around. I know that a couple of our guys have relationships with him. But if you wanted to come down, we’d love to have him come down. Problem is, when we’re in spring training, he’s out celebrating Super Bowls. The timing doesn’t always match up. It would be neat, though. It would be neat to have him. We would love that."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was made aware of Mahomes' desire to get back on the diamond, and he's all good with it, but under one condition.

"He'd have to take me as a manager," Reid joked, via CBS Sports

Mahomes does have some baseball blood in him. His father Pat was a pitcher for six MLB teams during an 11-year career.

Mostly a reliever, he spent time with the Minnesota Twins , Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, finishing his career with a 5.47 ERA.

Last year, at the Royals' celebrity softball game, he blasted a towering home run.

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who also has an accomplished history in baseball, recently took batting practice with the hometown Pirates.

