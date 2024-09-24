Patrick Mahomes' father sentenced to jail stint, probation and 'intense supervision' for DUI

The father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sentenced on Tuesday in his criminal trial for drinking under the influence of alcohol in February.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. will have to spend 10 days in jail followed by a five-year probation period, and will be subject to "intense supervision" for the first year of his probation, according to KCTV in Kansas City. He will also have his driver's license suspended for a year, be required to continue AA courses and will have a breathalyzer ignition device installed in his car.

He was pulled over by police on Feb. 24 and a breathalyzer test resulted in him submitting blood with an alcohol content of 0.23. He was arrested that day, then pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on Aug. 27 in Texas. He has been criminally charged with DWI on three occasions, with his two prior charges occurring Sept. 12, 2008, in South Dakota and on Feb. 26, 2019, in Smith County, Texas.

Now the NFL quarterback's father is hopeful that he can continue to go to his son's games this season, but couldn't say whether he would be able to leave his county in Texas to travel to Chiefs games.

"It’s kind of a tradition; I normally go to all the football games. I know he enjoys me being there, so hopefully things will work out and I’ll be able to continue what I’ve been doing," Mahomes said in an interview after sentencing. "Hopefully it will enlighten someone else to take these measures and make sure this doesn’t happen again."

Mahomes Sr. was a pro athlete himself, as a pitcher for six different MLB teams from 1992-2003. He was famously part of the 2000 New York Mets that reached the World Series.

His sentencing comes shortly after Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, made multiple social media posts indicating that her father, the quarterback's grandfather, was hospitalized.

"Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well His name is Randy," she wrote on X on Sept. 14.

Then, on Sunday, ahead of the Chiefs' win over the Atlanta Falcons, Randi posted an Instagram story that read, "This is how I fight my battles. If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now."

Mahomes Sr. is also not the first member of the quarterback's immediate family to face legal trouble. In March, Mahomes' little brother, Jackson Mahomes, was sentenced to six months of probation after pleading no contest to a sexual battery charge. Mahomes was arrested and charged in May 2023 with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Now, Mahomes the quarterback must deal with the latest string of unfortunate dramatic occurrences in his personal life, all while trying to lead the Chiefs to an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl and preparing for his third child with wife Brittany.

To make matters worse, Brittany was also recently verbally attacked on an episode of "The View" by host Sunny Hostin, who criticized Mahomes' wife and their marriage after Brittany was linked to Instagram activity showing support to former president Trump.

"It just seems to me that since she is in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic, her children are biracial and her family is one of the families, that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings," Hostin said.

Mahomes has managed to lead his team to a perfect 3-0 start so far this season after a 22-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. But, individually, he has shown signs of struggle. Mahomes, who has a history of ranking at or near the top of the league in passing stats every year, currently ranks at 20th among all quarterbacks.

