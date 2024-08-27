Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Pat Mahomes Sr pleads guilty to DWI 3rd time or more charge

Mahomes Sr was arrested before Super Bowl LVIII

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback and former Major League Baseball player, pleaded guilty to DWI third time or more charge on Tuesday.

Mahomes, 54, entered the plea at Smith County Court in Texas. The charge is a third-degree felony.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pat Mahomes Sr at 2019 AFC Championship

Pat Mahomes on the field after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The former New York Mets reliever is expected to receive five years’ probation for his latest offense and could face up to 10 years in prison if he fails his probation, according to CBS 19. He will be sentenced on Sept. 23.

Mahomes was arrested prior to Super Bowl LVIII – where he watched the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Mahomes men celebrate

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his father Pat Mahomes after the AFC championship game at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

JERRY JONES SAYS 'NOBODY LIVING' COULD BE BETTER COWBOYS GM THAN HIM: 'BEEN THERE EVERY WHICH WAY FROM SUNDAY'

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the second time in 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to spend 40 days in jail. He was charged with possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle in 2014 but later just paid a fine.

This past July, Mahomes was cited for driving with an invalid license. He’s reportedly set for a pre-trial hearing on that in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes had a lengthy career in the majors before he stepped away after the 2003 season. He pitched for the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.