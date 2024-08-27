Pat Mahomes Sr pleads guilty to DWI 3rd time or more charge

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar quarterback and former Major League Baseball player, pleaded guilty to DWI third time or more charge on Tuesday.

Mahomes, 54, entered the plea at Smith County Court in Texas. The charge is a third-degree felony.

The former New York Mets reliever is expected to receive five years’ probation for his latest offense and could face up to 10 years in prison if he fails his probation, according to CBS 19. He will be sentenced on Sept. 23.

Mahomes was arrested prior to Super Bowl LVIII – where he watched the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the second time in 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to spend 40 days in jail. He was charged with possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle in 2014 but later just paid a fine.

This past July, Mahomes was cited for driving with an invalid license. He’s reportedly set for a pre-trial hearing on that in October.

Mahomes had a lengthy career in the majors before he stepped away after the 2003 season. He pitched for the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.