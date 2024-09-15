Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes sit separately for Chiefs game again after pop star's Harris endorsement

Chiefs won the game over the Bengals

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sat apart from each other while they watched their significant others defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-25.

Swift cheered on Travis Kelce and Mahomes gave husband Patrick support as the team picked up the narrow win. Harrison Butker nailed a 51-yard field goal to give Kansas City the win.

Taylor Swift in the box

Recording artist Taylor Swift, right, watches play during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 15, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Swift was shown multiple times in the booth celebrating the Chiefs’ progress throughout the game. Mahomes posted several photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself with both of her children. She was seen in a booth watching the game and seen in photos of her children with earmuffs on as the pregame festivities began.

Mahomes wrote in one post on her Instagram Stories that her daughter, Sterling, was not "a fan of hot games." Her suite may have been a little bit quieter.

Even as Swift and Mahomes appeared to hug it out at the U.S. Open last weekend, the two not sitting together at the Chiefs game sparked concerns about their friendship. They were spotted together several times during the 2023 season, but through two games, they were in different suites.

Taylor Swift in the hallway

Taylor Swift, right, poses for photos before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Swift posted her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president earlier in the week. It came as Mahomes appeared to be in support of former President Donald Trump.

Patrick Mahomes praised his wife earlier in the week amid the whirlwind of drama concerning her social media activity.

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community," he said. "I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice," He said. "In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability."

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes embrace

Taylor Swift, left, hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce looks on during the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

"At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people."

