Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes sit separately for Chiefs game again after pop star's Harris endorsement

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sat apart from each other while they watched their significant others defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-25.

Swift cheered on Travis Kelce and Mahomes gave husband Patrick support as the team picked up the narrow win. Harrison Butker nailed a 51-yard field goal to give Kansas City the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Swift was shown multiple times in the booth celebrating the Chiefs’ progress throughout the game. Mahomes posted several photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself with both of her children. She was seen in a booth watching the game and seen in photos of her children with earmuffs on as the pregame festivities began.

Mahomes wrote in one post on her Instagram Stories that her daughter, Sterling, was not "a fan of hot games." Her suite may have been a little bit quieter.

Even as Swift and Mahomes appeared to hug it out at the U.S. Open last weekend, the two not sitting together at the Chiefs game sparked concerns about their friendship. They were spotted together several times during the 2023 season, but through two games, they were in different suites.

BENGALS' CAM TAYLOR-BRITT MAKES INCREDIBLE 1-HANDED INTERCEPTION ON CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES

Swift posted her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president earlier in the week. It came as Mahomes appeared to be in support of former President Donald Trump.

Patrick Mahomes praised his wife earlier in the week amid the whirlwind of drama concerning her social media activity.

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community," he said. "I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people an opportunity to use their voice," He said. "In political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day of my life and trying to live it to the best of my ability."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people."