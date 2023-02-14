Patrick Mahomes, dad share heartwarming moment after Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory: ‘You different’

Following Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, sports pundits were quick to begin the conversation on its impact on legacies.

Are the Chiefs a dynasty after winning two Super Bowls in four seasons? Where does the second ring put Andy Reid among all-time great head coaches? Is Mahomes already one of the best quarterbacks of all time?

Wherever pundits land on Mahomes’ place among the great quarterbacks to play the game, one thing is clear – the father of the two-time champ is quite impressed with his son.

After Kansas City’s 38-35 win on Sunday, cameras caught Mahomes and his father sharing a hug and expressing their love for each other.

"Hey, I ain’t never seen nothing like you!" Pat Mahomes Sr. told his son. "You different. You different. I love you.

"I love you to death, baby. You know I do. Damn, you’re good."

Mahomes was spectacular in the second half against the Eagles on Sunday as his Chiefs entered the second half down 24-14.

Mahomes finished the game 21-of-27 for 182 yards and three touchdown passes, with five of his six incomplete passes coming in the first half.

After winning his second regular season MVP earlier in the week, Mahomes became the first player since Kurt Warner in the 1999 season to win a Super Bowl after winning the MVP award.

He’s the first player in NFL history to win at least two championships and league MVPs in his first six seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes, taking Kansas City to its third Super Bowl in four seasons.

His monster season came after the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason and when many questioned whether Kansas City was in for a down year.

"I just know how he is, his competitive nature," Mahomes Sr. told Fox News Digital before the Super Bowl. "I knew that once people started saying that he wasn’t going to be able to do this and do that, that he was going to go out there and grind and make sure that he was as prepared as he could be and go out there and try to prove some people wrong."

