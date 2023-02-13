Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Patrick Mahomes is firmly in a league of his own after latest Super Bowl victory

Mahomes picked up his second ring and busted a drought among NFL MVPs

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Mahomes was elevated into a tier all by himself after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes picked up his second Super Bowl ring and his second Super Bowl MVP award in the process. He was 21-of-27 with 182 yards and three touchdown passes. The Chiefs were down 10 points at halftime and each second-half drive yielded points.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The star quarterback was also awarded the NFL MVP on Thursday and became the first person since Kurt Warner in the 1999 season to win a Super Bowl after winning the MVP award. He finished the 2022 season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes – both led the league.

And, of course, all of this before his 28th birthday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds up the Super Bowl MVP Trophy as he stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during an NFL Super Bowl football news conference in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds up the Super Bowl MVP Trophy as he stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during an NFL Super Bowl football news conference in Phoenix, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Mahomes is the first player in NFL history to win at least two championships and league MVPs in his first six seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The accolades he achieved in 2022 have only been replicated by three other quarterbacks – Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner.

The quarterback broke the record for most fumbles recovered all-time in a Super Bowl with three and was one half of the youngest combined age of the starting quarterbacks – 51 years and 337 days.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"I thought guys just embraced the moment," Mahomes said about the rally. "In that first half, we were playing and doing some good stuff, but I felt like the guys were getting consumed by everything around us."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.