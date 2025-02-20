Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on a 'revenge tour' after losing Super Bowl LIX, teammate says

The Kansas City Chiefs were unable to make NFL history earlier this month, as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, 40-22.

It was a game where quarterback Patrick Mahomes was uncharacteristically off, and a lot of that had to do with the Eagles constantly creating pressure in the pocket. Still, throwing multiple interceptions and missing some open players was very much unlike Mahomes – pressure in the pocket or not.

So, as Mahomes and the Chiefs head into the 2025 offseason, one teammate knows that a "revenge tour" is brewing for the two-time MVP signal caller.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu, who has a ring thanks to his performance in Super Bowl LVIII, made an appearance on "Up & Adams," where he responded to host Kay Adams’ question about where Mahomes will be in the next 10 months.

"On a revenge tour," Omenihu responded. "Just extreme focus, taking even more control of the organization. We’re going to get my boy Rashee [Rice] back, so that’s going to be great with how [Xavier Worthy] has been playing. Hopefully, we’ll be able to figure out the rest of the pieces."

Rashee Rice, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2024 season, could be facing suspension due to eight felony charges he faces from a six-car crash in Dallas that he partly caused. The NFL is waiting for the legal process to play out.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs have to love what they saw from rookie first-rounder Xavier Worthy, who got better by the week and made a major impact on the way to another Super Bowl appearance.

Kansas City will continue to build around Mahomes, but Omenihu knows his teammate is likely still kicking himself after what transpired at the Caesars Superdome.

"He probably felt like he didn’t have his best performance, and him being who he is and being the best quarterback in the league, he wants to come back and have one of those big seasons," Omenihu said.

"So, I think it’ll be somebody that’s on a mission for sure."

Mahomes finished the Super Bowl with 257 yards passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions, though most of those yards came in the fourth quarter during a comeback attempt that was too little, too late.

For the 2024 regular season, Mahomes did not have his usual production, failing to reach 4,000 yards passing for the first time since becoming the full-time starter in Kansas City. Still, he passed for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and went 15-1 in those starts.

