Olympics

Paris Olympics drag queen torchbearer rips criticism of opening ceremony: 'We ain't going nowhere'

Nicky Doll was among the drag queens who carried the Olympic torch

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A drag queen who was one of the many torchbearers for the Paris Olympics had a message for the critics amid uproar over the opening ceremony which appeared to mock the Last Supper.

Nicky Doll was among the drag queens to carry the torch of the Olympic flame but also performed during one segment of the ceremony. Doll reposted an image on his Instagram Stories, claiming the image depicted was not of the Last Supper but the feast of Dionysius.

Nicky Doll on the carpet

Nicky Doll attends the Magnum "Wherever Pleasure Takes You" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Magnum Beach on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"The opening ceremony did ruffle some feathers… and I LOVE it," Doll wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday morning. "You know why? Because the Olympics are the biggest stage in the world and us queer people have always been the audience of other people’s life and achievement and it is time that we are welcome in the space."

On Sunday, Doll called it an honor to perform at the opening ceremony.

"It was my absolute honor to perform in front of billions of people around the world, and celebrate our Olympians," Doll’s post continued.

"And remember, to the ones that had their feathers ruffled seeing queerness on their screen: WE AIN’T GOING NOWHERE."

Olympic flame

A detailed view of the Olympic flame during a torch relay on the day of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris. (Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

TAJIKISTANI JUDOKA REFUSES TO SHAKE HANDS WITH ISRAELI OPPONENT AT PARIS OLYMPICS, LATER WITHDRAWS OVER INJURY

The ceremony’s segment appeared to resemble a depiction of the Last Supper, famously painted by Leonardo da Vinci. The performance ensemble included drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer who was stylized to resemble the Greek god Dionysus.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps spoke about it on Sunday.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance," Descamps told reporters, via Reuters.

"We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry."

Another French LGBT leader suggested the ceremony did not go far enough.

"We know in the LGBTQ community in France we are far from what the ceremony showed. There’s much progress to do in society regarding transgender people. It’s terrible that to legally change their identity they are forced to be on trial," Inter-LGBT President James Leperlier said.

Olympic cauldron

The Cauldron Seen From The Louvre, With The Olympic Flame Lit, Flies While Attached To A Balloon Over The Tuilerie Garden During The First Day Of The Paris 2024 Olympic Games In Paris On July 27, 2024. (Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"If you saw the opening ceremony last night you’d think it was like that normally, but it’s not. France tried to show what it should be and not what it is."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.