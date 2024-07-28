Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Paris 2024 official believes opening ceremony goal of showing community tolerance was achieved despite furor

The Paris opening ceremony received backlash over its Last Supper depiction

Paris organizers defended the Olympics opening ceremony on Sunday amid backlash over the apparent mocking of The Last Supper during the performance.

The opening ceremony drew condemnation from American leaders, world leaders, Christian groups and athletes alike over its depiction of one of the most revered events in Christianity.

Paris 2024 opening ceremony

Drag queen Piche prepares to perform at the Debilly Bridge in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The ceremony’s segment appeared to resemble a depiction of The Last Supper, famously painted by Leonardo da Vinci. The performance ensemble included drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer who was stylized to resemble the Greek god Dionysus.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps spoke about it on Sunday.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance," Descamps told reporters, via Reuters.

"We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry."

Eiffel Tower in the rain

The Eiffel Tower is lit in the rain in Paris during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Another French LGBT leader suggested the ceremony didn’t go far enough.

"We know in the LGBTQ community in France we are far from what the ceremony showed. There’s much progress to do in society regarding transgender people. It’s terrible that to legally change their identity they are forced to be on trial," Inter-LGBT president James Leperlier said.

"If you saw the opening ceremony last night you’d think it was like that normally, but it’s not. France tried to show what it should be and not what it is."

Paris Games opening

The Trocadero venue, with the Eiffel Tower looming in the background, during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. (Francois-Xavier Marit/Pool via Reuters)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and former MLB star Roy Oswalt were among those who spoke out against the parody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

