Olympics

Tajikistani judoka refuses to shake hands with Israeli opponent at Paris Olympics, later withdraws over injury

2 competitors refused to shake hands with Israel's Baruch Shmailov

Ryan Gaydos
Published | Updated
Tajikistan judoka Nurali Emomali in the 66-kilogram event created a stir at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Emomali faced off against Israel’s Baruch Shmailov in the round of 16 in Pool B of the tournament. He refused to shake Shmailov’s hand after his win, according to Ynet News. He was allegedly heard yelling "Allah Akbar" toward his Israeli opponent as well.

Tajikistan's Nurali Emomali receives medical treatment

Tajikistan's Nurali Emomali receives medical treatment during the men's judo 66-kilogram quarterfinal bout of the Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris on July 28, 2024. (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

Emomali went on to square off against Japan’s Hifumi Abe in the quarterfinals. But Emomali went down with a left arm injury as he tried to brace his fall and was forced to withdraw from the tournament. 

Serbia’s Strahinja Bunčić advanced in the repechage portion of the event via walkover.

Abe went on to defeat Brazil’s Willian Lima in the final to secure his second gold medal in the event. Lima secured a silver medal – the first Olympic medal of his career. Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and Moldova’s Denis Vieru each finished with bronze medals.

Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan is hurt

Nurali Emomali of Team Tajikistan is helped off the mat by medical staff after suffering a wrist injury. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Emomali wasn’t the only judoka to refuse Shmailov’s handshake during the event. Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita also refused the handshake after his loss to Shamilov.

Israel is one of the biggest judo teams at the Paris Olympics. There were 12 Israeli competitors on the team and four competed on Sunday.

Baruch Shmailov in 2022

Israel's Baruch Shmailov (white) and France's Walide Khyar compete in their men's under 66-kilogram category elimination round bout during the World Judo Championships at the Humo Arena in Tashkent on Oct. 7, 2022. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Algeria’s Messaoud Dris was dropped from the competition after he missed weight a day before he was set to compete against Tohar Butbul. The International Judo Federation declared Butbul the winner via walkover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

