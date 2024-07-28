Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Paris Olympics broadcaster removed from coverage over remark about Australian women's swim team

Australian team won gold, set an Olympic record

Ryan Gaydos
Published | Updated
A European Olympics broadcaster’s comment about the Australian women’s swimming team on Saturday cost him his spot in Paris.

Bob Ballard, who was covering the Paris Summer Games for Eurosport, talked about what "women are like" in reference to the Australian team after they won the 4x100-meter freestyle.

Team Australia wins gold

Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan and Meg Harris of Team Australia celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympic Games Paris at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

"Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup," Ballard said, per the New York Post.

Lizzie Simmons, Ballard’s partner on the commentary team, called his remark "outrageous," according to Deadline.

Eurosport removed Ballard from their Olympics coverage afterward.

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," the company said in a statement, perThe Independent. "To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect."

Mollie O'Callaghan readies

Mollie O'Callaghan of Team Australia prepares to compete in the women’s 200-meter freestyle at the Paris Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ballard didn’t immediately comment on the controversy.

He’s been a staple for Olympics coverage for several years and was a freelance broadcaster for BBC as well.

Australia’s relay team made up of Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O'Callaghan and Meg Harris won the gold medal in Saturday’s 4x100-meter relay, defeating the United States and China. The team set an Olympic record with a time of 3:28.92.

Emma McKeon swims

Emma McKeon of Team Australia in action during the women's 4x100-meter freestyle relay final at the Paris Olympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

The United States' team was made up of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel. China’s team was made up of Yang Junxuan, Cheng Yujie, Zhang Yufei and Wu Qingfeng.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.