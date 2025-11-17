Expand / Collapse search
Australia

Paralympic gold medalist Paige Greco dead at 28 after 'experiencing a sudden medical episode'

Greco won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Paige Greco, an Australian Paralympian who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in a cycling event, has died, officials said Sunday. She was 28.

The Australian Paralympic Committee and Cycling Australia said that Greco "passed away in her Adelaide home after experiencing a sudden medical episode."

Paige Greco holds a gold medal

Paige Greco of Australia holds her gold medal after winning the Cycling Track Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

"Paige meant everything to us," her mother Natalie Greco said." Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.

"While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia."

Greco was born with cerebral palsy. She competed for Australia in the Tokyo Paralympics that took place in 2021. She won a gold medal in the women’s C1-3 3,000-meter individual pursuit, breaking her own world record.

Paige Greco competes in the Paralympics

Paige Greco of Australia competes on her way to winning the gold medal for the Cycling Track Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

She also picked up bronze medals in the road race and time trial.

"The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held," Cameron Murray, the Chief Executive Officer of Paralympics Australia, added in a statement. "Paige was an extraordinary athlete, but more importantly, a remarkable person.

"Her achievements on the international stage were exceptional, but it was her kindness, her quiet determination and the way she uplifted people around her that will stay with us all. She had a rare ability to make people feel included and supported, and her influence will no doubt leave a lasting impression on so many."

Paige Greco holds her bronze medal

Bronze medalist Paige Greco of Australia celebrates on the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. (REUTERS/Lisi Niesner)

Greco had gold medals in the track world championships and the road world championships. She raced and won a bronze medal in the 2025 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Ronse, Belgium, which took place in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

