US Paralympian Ezra Frech talks charitable endeavors, impact as role model ahead of Paris

Ezra Frech just turned 19 years old earlier this month, but he has turned into one of the top para-athletes for Team USA and is on the verge of making his second Paralympic Games.

Frech was born with congenital limb differences. He is missing most of his left leg and fingers on his left hand. But that has hardly stopped him from competing athletically at a high level while also giving back to his community and raising awareness for other para-athletes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was almost three years ago that Frech was competing in the Tokyo Paralympics and nearly took home a medal in the T63 long and high jump events. While he came up short in those competitions, Frech returned to the World Championships and took home a gold in Paris in 2023 and silver in Kobe, Japan, in 2024 in the T63 high jump.

With Frech raising his profile on the para-athletic stage, he was also able to draw more attention to his charitable endeavors.

He and his family founded Angel City Sports in 2013. The Los Angeles-based non-profit organization "provides year-round adaptive sports opportunities for kids, adults, and veterans with physical disabilities or visual impairments," according to its website. It also provides free equipment to those who need it as well as coaching and competitive opportunities.

"It started off as an endeavor to fill a gap in adaptive sports programming in Southern California," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "Now, it’s crazy to look back, we’ve become one of the bigger adaptive sports organizations in the country, serving thousands of athletes a year.

MICHAEL PHELPS HEATED AFTER WATCHING AUSTRALIAN SWIMMER RIP TEAM USA: 'I WOULD MAKE THEM EAT EVERY WORD'

"The truth is, sports has played a real big role in my life and I think sports truly has the power to change the world. We know what sports can do for you physically, psychologically — what it can do for your soul. And so for a community where they’re almost told by society, sports is not for you and there’s a lot of barriers to even participate in sports that the average person takes for granted, I think it’s special to be able to bring the community together in that way through adaptive sport."

Frech will attend the University of Southern California after his Paralympics is over, but even at a young age, he’s become a hero to many who are dealing with similar circumstances.

"I remember being that young kid and having athletes on the team to look up to and how important it was and how much it impacted me. And so, now that I’m in that position where I’m the one wearing Team USA on my chest, to have the opportunity to be that person for the next generation is very special.

"I don’t take it lightly. I know the power that mentors and role models and inspirations can have. I’m grateful to be in a position where I can be that person for the kids coming up who one day will follow in my footsteps, and then they’ll be those people for the next generation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frech is also a partner with the P&G Athletes for Good Fund — a joint initiative with P&G, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee. The group recognizes athletes and para-athletes who have helped their communities while also giving it their all in their respective sports.

Frech is among 20 receiving $24,000 in grants to support their cause.

Frech is also a part of an upcoming documentary called "Rising Phoenix: A New Revolution" — created by P&G Studios and Harder Than You Think Productions.